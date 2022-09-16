Apex Group wins Laguna Bay mandate

The global financial services provider has been appointed by agriculture fund manager Laguna Bay to provide fund administration services.

As part of the mandate, Apex will assist in the establishment of Laguna Bay's third investment vehicle and second flagship fund, Laguna Bay Fund 2.

The fund is looking to raise up to $1 billion for investment in a diversified portfolio of high-quality food and agriculture investments in targeted regions across Australia and New Zealand.

Apex Group head of business development Australia David Potter said: "We are pleased to announce our appointment to provide fund administration services to Laguna Bay's new fund as they build a portfolio of low-risk sustainable food and agricultural assets."

"Apex Group's range of scalable fund administration services will enable the Laguna Bay team to focus their time and resources on the active management of their investments and implementation of sustainability initiatives."

Meanwhile, Laguna Bay's managing director, funds management Benjamin Trickett said: "The Apex Group team have demonstrated an ability to deliver their services on a local scale and to provide a tailored approach suitable to the unique requirements of an Australian investment vehicle."

"We look forward to working together to invest Laguna Bay Fund 2 with the highest levels of governance and operational efficiency."

The appointment follows Apex Group's continued expansion in the ANZ region, including the acquisitions of Mainstream Group and MMC, and new client wins in the real assets space, including Octopus Investments Australia, New Forests' Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2, Federation Asset Management's Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust and INVL Asset Management's Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II.

Just this week Apex Group announced it had acquired Implemented Investment Holdings, a provider of investment services to large fund managers, helping them distribute their products in New Zealand. The acquisition included the InvestNow platform with over 25,000 users.

In July, Apex Group was also appointed by South-African-based Foord Asset Management to assist with its expansion into the local market.