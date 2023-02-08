Newspaper icon
APAC REITs see robust growth

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 FEB 2023   12:24PM

In the last five years, Asia Pacific alternative REITs have seen meaningful expansion, growing by almost 115% in terms of their index weight, according to a joint report by Asia Pacific Real Assets Association (APREA) and CentreSquare Investment Management.

The report states that as of last year, Japan is Asia Pacific's largest REIT market, with a market capitalisation of $115 billion across 63 listed entities.

Australia follows closely behind with 41 alternative REITs valued at $87.3 billion.

Within the Asia Pacific REIT index universe, alternative REITs accounted for 18.2% in 2022, a 66.4% jump from 2017.

Geographically, growth has been driven by Singapore, which saw a 144% rise in its alternative weight and now accounts for 35.7% of developed Asia's REITs.

Australia's share shrunk from 33.2% in 2017 to 19.9% in 2022, due to the exclusion of Goodman Group from global real estate indices.

Without said exclusion, Australia would have almost doubled it's a-REIT index weight, the report said.

While Asia Pacific's alternative REIT universe is undoubtedly thriving, CentreSquare Invesment Management head of Asia Pacific and senior partner Joachim H Kehr said that there is still a long way to go in keeping pace with the US.

At $1.2 trillion, the US REIT market is more than four times the size of all Asia Pacific markets combined.

"To close the gap with the US and reinvigorate Asia's weight across global indices, it is crucial for Asia to maintain its growth trajectory," Kehr said.

"Alternative real estate sectors such as self-storage, healthcare, alternative housing and hospitality appear best placed to drive the next leg of Asia's alternative REIT revolution."

As Asia Pacific REITS expand further into the alternative real estate space, Kehr said it will be important to take into account other factors including geographic diversification to build portfolios of scale, ensure access to underlying operating platforms in order to maximise returns, secure able and experienced sponsors and educate the investment community of the benefits that alternative real estate and REITS offer them.

"Progress will not occur at lightning speed, but we do not need a revolution," he said.

"Sound investment strategies into the right sectors across a growing region of 4.5 billion people will position Asia Pacific to be tomorrow's growth driver within the global real estate arena."

