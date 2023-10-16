Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ANZ breached disclosure laws in 2015 raise: Court

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 16 OCT 2023   12:40PM

The banking giant will likely face a hefty fine after the Federal Court found it breached continuous disclosure laws in 2015.

The Court found that ANZ contravened continuous disclosure laws by failing to tell the market that underwriters had filled a $790 million shortfall when raising $2.5 billion from institutional investors. The finding follows the failure of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's criminal case against ANZ and its underwriters last year.

Federal Court Justice Moshinsky said that if the information had been disclosed by ANZ, persons who commonly invest in securities would have held an expectation that the underwriters would promptly dispose of allocated or acquired placement shares, and in so doing place downward pressure on ANZ's share price.

"The court has concluded that ANZ breached its continuous disclosure obligations," Moshinsky said.

The decision has been hailed a landmark win for ASIC, which first brought the case to court in 2018.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said the decision reaffirms ASIC's long-standing expectation that an issuer of securities must disclose material shortfalls in capital raisings to the market.

"Proper disclosure is fundamental to fair and efficient markets and price formation," Chester said.

"Investors need to be fully informed about information that is likely to have a material impact on the price or value of a security."

When announcing capital raising transactions, Chester added, ASIC expects that issuers will consider the information in their possession and make appropriate disclosures to the market - particularly where the capital raising is materially undersubscribed.

ASIC will now make submissions on appropriate penalties.

Last month, ANZ was hit with a $15 million penalty for misleading customers over the funds available to them in select credit card accounts.

Read more: ANZASICFederal Court Justice MoshinskyKaren ChesterAustralian CompetitionConsumer Commission
