Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 27 JUN 2023   12:30PM

An academic has raised concerns about the impact anti-hawking laws will have on superannuation funds' ability to provide financial advice amid the federal government's proposal to open advice to other channels.

Anthony Asher, an associate professor at UNSW Business School, said it would be "overkill to apply it [anti-hawking legislation] to a superannuation fund of which one is a member and insulting to trustees".

"They have a duty to act in their members best interest to begin with, but the anti-hawking legislation effectively assumes that direct interaction with members has a dishonest or ulterior motive," he wrote in the paper Trustees do not have to keep members in the dark about retirement options.

Asher, as a result, is calling that trustees be exempt from anti-hawking provisions when engaging with their own members. As an example, he uses the current state of retirement income products.

ASIC Regulatory Guide 38 The hawking prohibition states that a trustee can call a member "with information about different retirement income products, provided that the trustee does not make an offer, request or invitation to the member."

Asher points out that there is a fine line between informing a member about drawdown products offered by the fund and actually "offering" the product.

"It is hardly surprising that many trustees do not want to take the risk," he said.

Not all super funds currently offer intra-fund advice. Trustees without a licence to provide personal advice can include lifetime pensions in their own superannuation calculators and interactive retirement estimates.

They do however have to take care not to "promote a specific financial product," he said.

"It is not clear, however, how trustees can help members choose between the range of account-based pensions and lifetime annuities that are currently available," he added.

Regulatory Guide 276 Superannuation forecasts: Calculators and retirement estimates states trustees should not provide reasonable investment earning and fee assumptions "based on specific financial products as long as the superannuation calculator does not advertise or promote those products".

The same approach would presumably apply to lifetime annuities, Asher said, adding that to be fair to members and to avoid "promoting a specific product", trustees without a licence should offer them illustrations of both ABPs and lifetime annuities.

Conversely, trustees with a licence to provide personal advice don't have to rely on exemptions and therefore can include lifetime annuities and make recommendations using human advisers or digital advice tools - but with the appropriate warnings, he said.

"It might be argued that they have an obligation to do so in the interests of their members' financial interests. It might further be argued that those without such a licence have an obligation to obtain one, to avoid giving members a misleading impression as to their potential retirement benefits," Asher said.

Cold calling post-Hayne Royal Commission

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) has previously called on the government to extend anti-hawking laws to combat financial advice firms using third parties to solicit business through cold calling.

Unsolicited calls to consumers about superannuation advice should be banned, the industry body said in its May pre-budget submission, adding that it is aware of several financial advice businesses employing intermediaries to gain business this way.

A typical experience is an advice firm hiring an intermediary to cold call a super fund member. The member is told the super fund provider is "high risk" and scares the member into thinking funds will go to the government upon death.

The member is then sent application forms to switch funds and invoiced for advice that was not provided. The member is then charged thousands of dollars in fees to roll the money over, AIST said.

Corporate regulator ASIC has been keeping a closer eye on financial services firms spruiking products since the Hayne Royal Commission.

Following the hearings, anti-hawking rules related to superannuation products were put in place, however they don't cover financial advice services. One outcome led to the ban of hawking direct life insurance in 2020.

National Advice Solutions was recently convicted of cold-calling consumers, trying to convince them to switch their super fund. It copped a $70,000 fine.

National Advice Solutions' AFSL was cancelled in December and its two responsible managers, Gail Glasby and Paul Carcallas, were both banned by ASIC for 10 years.

Asher urges the government to immediately update the regulation to explicitly permit trustees to include lifetime annuities.

"The QAR suggestion is that financial institutions including superannuation trustees should be permitted to offer all advice and that the SoA requirements be reduced," he said.

"Their advice should however be "good advice" - or presumably they should pay customers compensation if it is not. This would seem to be a significant step forward. Government has currently agreed, in principle, to these suggestions."

Read more: ASICAISTHayne Royal CommissionNational Advice SolutionsAnthony AsherAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesGail GlasbyPaul CarcallasUNSW Business School
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model
FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics
ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance
Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs
Former Capstone adviser in EU with ASIC
Large AFSLs lead advice complaints: AFCA
ASIC flags AI regulation remit
ASIC releases May exam pass rate
Banned adviser told to stay put
Former Big Un executive smacked with insider trading charge

Editor's Choice

ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance

ANDREW MCKEAN
ASIC is appealing for superannuation trustees to adhere to their legal responsibilities concerning member funds following a review of 12 trustees.

Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model

KARREN VERGARA
The federal government will lift the financial adviser levy freeze as it unveils recommendations that make minor changes to the industry funding model following a review.

Fidante partners with Proterra Asia

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Challenger's multi-affiliate has entered a strategic partnership with Proterra Investment Partners Asia via a minority stake.

Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic

KARREN VERGARA
An academic has raised concerns about the impact anti-hawking laws will have on superannuation funds' ability to provide financial advice amid the federal government's proposal to open advice to other channels.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.