Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic

An academic has raised concerns about the impact anti-hawking laws will have on superannuation funds' ability to provide financial advice amid the federal government's proposal to open advice to other channels.

Anthony Asher, an associate professor at UNSW Business School, said it would be "overkill to apply it [anti-hawking legislation] to a superannuation fund of which one is a member and insulting to trustees".

"They have a duty to act in their members best interest to begin with, but the anti-hawking legislation effectively assumes that direct interaction with members has a dishonest or ulterior motive," he wrote in the paper Trustees do not have to keep members in the dark about retirement options.

Asher, as a result, is calling that trustees be exempt from anti-hawking provisions when engaging with their own members. As an example, he uses the current state of retirement income products.

ASIC Regulatory Guide 38 The hawking prohibition states that a trustee can call a member "with information about different retirement income products, provided that the trustee does not make an offer, request or invitation to the member."

Asher points out that there is a fine line between informing a member about drawdown products offered by the fund and actually "offering" the product.

"It is hardly surprising that many trustees do not want to take the risk," he said.

Not all super funds currently offer intra-fund advice. Trustees without a licence to provide personal advice can include lifetime pensions in their own superannuation calculators and interactive retirement estimates.

They do however have to take care not to "promote a specific financial product," he said.

"It is not clear, however, how trustees can help members choose between the range of account-based pensions and lifetime annuities that are currently available," he added.

Regulatory Guide 276 Superannuation forecasts: Calculators and retirement estimates states trustees should not provide reasonable investment earning and fee assumptions "based on specific financial products as long as the superannuation calculator does not advertise or promote those products".

The same approach would presumably apply to lifetime annuities, Asher said, adding that to be fair to members and to avoid "promoting a specific product", trustees without a licence should offer them illustrations of both ABPs and lifetime annuities.

Conversely, trustees with a licence to provide personal advice don't have to rely on exemptions and therefore can include lifetime annuities and make recommendations using human advisers or digital advice tools - but with the appropriate warnings, he said.

"It might be argued that they have an obligation to do so in the interests of their members' financial interests. It might further be argued that those without such a licence have an obligation to obtain one, to avoid giving members a misleading impression as to their potential retirement benefits," Asher said.

Cold calling post-Hayne Royal Commission

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) has previously called on the government to extend anti-hawking laws to combat financial advice firms using third parties to solicit business through cold calling.

Unsolicited calls to consumers about superannuation advice should be banned, the industry body said in its May pre-budget submission, adding that it is aware of several financial advice businesses employing intermediaries to gain business this way.

A typical experience is an advice firm hiring an intermediary to cold call a super fund member. The member is told the super fund provider is "high risk" and scares the member into thinking funds will go to the government upon death.

The member is then sent application forms to switch funds and invoiced for advice that was not provided. The member is then charged thousands of dollars in fees to roll the money over, AIST said.

Corporate regulator ASIC has been keeping a closer eye on financial services firms spruiking products since the Hayne Royal Commission.

Following the hearings, anti-hawking rules related to superannuation products were put in place, however they don't cover financial advice services. One outcome led to the ban of hawking direct life insurance in 2020.

National Advice Solutions was recently convicted of cold-calling consumers, trying to convince them to switch their super fund. It copped a $70,000 fine.

National Advice Solutions' AFSL was cancelled in December and its two responsible managers, Gail Glasby and Paul Carcallas, were both banned by ASIC for 10 years.

Asher urges the government to immediately update the regulation to explicitly permit trustees to include lifetime annuities.

"The QAR suggestion is that financial institutions including superannuation trustees should be permitted to offer all advice and that the SoA requirements be reduced," he said.

"Their advice should however be "good advice" - or presumably they should pay customers compensation if it is not. This would seem to be a significant step forward. Government has currently agreed, in principle, to these suggestions."