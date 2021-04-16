Andrew Thorburn joins IIG

The former NAB chief executive has joined Melbourne's Impact Investing Group as a part-time executive, as the latter's chief executive leaves.

Daniel Madhavan was IIG's chief executive from November 2017 to April 2021.

Madhavan joined the IIG after 12 years at JBWere, where his roles included chief operating officer and acting chief executive.

He informed IIG co-founder Danny Almagor of his intention to leave the role last year, and left this month.

IIG has appointed Andrew Thorburn as ta part-time executive and Sayers Group to provide strategic advice during the transition.

"Under Dan's exceptional leadership, IIG has worked to show how finance can be a force for good. He has led IIG as one of Australia's most innovative and progressive impact investment businesses, and he's played a lead role in growing Australia's impact investment sector," Almagor said of Madhavan's departure.

Thorburn and NAB chair Ken Henry resigned in early 2019 after the fallout from Royal Commission hearings.

Five-year-old IIG is owned by Small Giants, the family office of Danny Almagor and Berry Liberman.

Their other investments include Future Super and the magazine Dumbo Feather.