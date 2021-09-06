NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AMP Capital divests majority stake in train company

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 SEP 2021   12:33PM

AMP Capital will sell over half of its stake in a train leasing company based in the UK.

A consortium comprising the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) and funds advised and managed by the Amber Infrastructure Group agreed to acquire the 51% stake in Angel Trains from AMP Capital.

The consortium members have co-invested alongside AMP Capital since 2008. In 2015, AMP Capital upped its stake in Angel Trains to 30%.

PSP Investments will become the majority shareholder once the transaction closes this month.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Angel Trains has a diversified fleet of about 4300 vehicles, the majority of which are electric multiple units.

During AMP Capital, PSP Investments and Amber's ownership over the last 13 years, the company has secured over £1.2 billion ($2.24bn) of new build opportunities since 2016 and has been committed to driving the decarbonisation of the UK transport system.

AMP Capital partner and head of transport in Europe Adam Petrie said: "We are proud to have driven the development of Angel Trains into the UK's leading rolling stock company and a key enabler of the decarbonisation of the UK rail industry. This marks the fourth successful exit from our global infrastructure equity strategy over the past year, crystallising consistently strong returns for our clients."

Angel Trains chief executive Malcolm Brown said the firm is committed to the success of the UK rail industry and looks forward to building on the achievements of the last decade.

"The shareholder base has been extremely supportive, we thank AMP Capital for their contribution and look forward to the continued strong relationship with PSP Investments and Amber Infrastructure," he said.

Read more: AMP CapitalPSP InvestmentsAmber Infrastructure GroupMalcolm Brown
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP tweaks executive lineup
Departures continue at AMP Capital MAG
Another departure on AMP Capital MAG team
Aviva, PSP Investments acquire property
Three join embattled AMP Capital fund
CommIF takeover rejected
Another senior woman to depart AMP Capital
Co-portfolio manager departs Ausbil
Canadian pension giant, real estate manager in JV
AMP Capital invests in India

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper skewers draft disclosure laws

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The draft legislation on superannuation portfolio holdings disclosure is not in the best financial interests of members and only stands to serve rival fund managers to whom the reforms don't apply, according to AustralianSuper.

Sydney boutique hires from JBWere

KANIKA SOOD
Global equities boutique Aoris Investment Management has appointed a portfolio manager, hiring from JBWere.

Pain ahead for super trustees on unlisted valuations

KANIKA SOOD
Last year many superannuation funds revalued their unlisted assets during lockdowns. Now, ASIC says most of their policies were deficient.

SMSF establishments soar

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The popularity of self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) is on the rise with increased establishments and fewer wind ups in the year to June end, data from the ATO shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.