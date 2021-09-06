AMP Capital divests majority stake in train company

AMP Capital will sell over half of its stake in a train leasing company based in the UK.

A consortium comprising the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) and funds advised and managed by the Amber Infrastructure Group agreed to acquire the 51% stake in Angel Trains from AMP Capital.

The consortium members have co-invested alongside AMP Capital since 2008. In 2015, AMP Capital upped its stake in Angel Trains to 30%.

PSP Investments will become the majority shareholder once the transaction closes this month.

Angel Trains has a diversified fleet of about 4300 vehicles, the majority of which are electric multiple units.

During AMP Capital, PSP Investments and Amber's ownership over the last 13 years, the company has secured over £1.2 billion ($2.24bn) of new build opportunities since 2016 and has been committed to driving the decarbonisation of the UK transport system.

AMP Capital partner and head of transport in Europe Adam Petrie said: "We are proud to have driven the development of Angel Trains into the UK's leading rolling stock company and a key enabler of the decarbonisation of the UK rail industry. This marks the fourth successful exit from our global infrastructure equity strategy over the past year, crystallising consistently strong returns for our clients."

Angel Trains chief executive Malcolm Brown said the firm is committed to the success of the UK rail industry and looks forward to building on the achievements of the last decade.

"The shareholder base has been extremely supportive, we thank AMP Capital for their contribution and look forward to the continued strong relationship with PSP Investments and Amber Infrastructure," he said.