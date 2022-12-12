Amber Infrastructure buys up NZ assets

Amber Infrastructure Group (Amber) has agreed to acquire five New Zealand infrastructure assets from Morrison & Co for approximately NZ$200 million.

The five assets from Morrison & Co's Public Infrastructure Partners portfolio (PIP) will be 100% owned by the Amber-advised, London-listed investment company, International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP).

The five assets include NZ Schools I, NZ Schools II, NZ Schools III, Auckland prison and Student accommodation at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

The three school portfolios totalling 11 schools from Auckland to Queenstown are public-private-partnerships (PPP) with the NZ Ministry of Education.

Launched by Morrison & Co in 2009, the PIP portfolio was New Zealand's first fund dedicated to investing in public-private partnerships and was designed to support the provision of essential, social infrastructure.

Following on from the first fund's success, Morrison & Co developed and managed four other PIP funds, over the course of a decade.

Amber's acquisition of the five assets represents its entry into the New Zealand market, providing the specialist international investment manager with a significant presence in the country and a platform for further growth.

Amber's head of Asia-Pacific Vaughan Wallace said the firm secured a rare investment with a proven track record.

"This portfolio acquisition expands our footprint into the New Zealand market, providing a material presence in the education sector," he said.

"These high-quality infrastructure investments are already operational, delivering long-term stable cash flows linked to inflation. Our acquisition affords us the opportunity to employ the existing, well-respected New Zealand PPP project delivery team, who have been actively managing these assets."

Wallace added a team on the ground will support the firms New Zealand growth plans, enabling it to combine local PPP project capability with global portfolio expertise.

Morrison & Co executive director Steven Proctor said the firm is pleased to have achieved an excellent return for its investors.

"We actively managed each of these assets to become fully operational, delivering a range of improvements for their stakeholders and the local communities they serve," he said.

"We are now able to return capital to our investors and deliver a smooth ownership transition to stakeholders and new lower-cost capital providers. We are working hard to deliver similar excellent outcomes for our remaining local assets."

The five infrastructure assets join Amber's growing Australian investment portfolio which now totals assets worth more than $9 billion across the public, healthcare, transport, energy, and digital sectors.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, including from New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office (OIO), counterparty consents and other standard conditions.