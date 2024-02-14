AI poses potential challenge to financial stability: Gensler

Artificial intelligence could threaten financial stability, forcing novel macro-prudential strategies, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler.

In a speech at Yale Law School, Gensler described AI as having "tremendous opportunities for humanity," noting that it could drive economic efficiencies and foster financial inclusion.

Gensler pointed out that AI has already transformed the landscape of robo-advice and brokerage apps.

However, he warned of inherent challenges with AI: the decision-making models can be opaque, algorithms might produce biased results due to historical data predispositions, and its predictive capabilities aren't infallible, sometimes generating completely inaccurate information.

"We've seen in our economy how one or a small number of tech platforms can come to dominate a field. There's one leading search engine, one leading retail platform, and three leading cloud providers," Gensler said.

"I think due to the economies of scale and network effects at play we're bound to see the same develop with AI. In fact, we've already seen affiliations between the three largest cloud providers and the leading generative AI companies.

"Thousands of financial entities are looking to build downstream applications relying on what is likely to be but a handful of base models upstream. Such a development would promote both herding and network interconnectedness."

But this trend toward network interconnectedness and the creation of monocultures poses classic systematic risks to the financial system, he added.

Gensler also highlighted concerns over 'AI washing,' urging companies to critically assess the relevance of their AI discussions during earnings calls and board meetings for material impact. He underscored the necessity for firms to clearly articulate to investors the role and scope of AI within their operations, including whether it's internally developed or externally sourced.

"Investment advisers or broker-dealers also should not mislead the public by saying they are using an AI model when they are not, nor say they are using an AI model in a particular way but not do so," he said.