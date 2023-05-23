AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has shed light on what it considers systemic shortcomings in the superannuation, investment, and financial advice industries.

The AFCA Systemic Issues Insights report identified multiple instances of systemic breaches across the Australian financial services landscape, affecting consumers who haven't lodged a formal complaint.

In the superannuation sector, one identified issue concerned the provision of insurance attached to super funds.

An AFCA investigation uncovered a superannuation trustee that failed to uphold its legislative obligation to deliver MySuper fund members with insurance benefits, including permanent incapacity and death insurance.

Superannuation law requires firms to provide these insurance benefits to fund members, unless they elect to opt out. However, AFCA said it was unable to validate that all members without insurance benefits had opted out.

Although the firm in question claimed that locating and proving these records would be time-consuming and expensive, AFCA escalated the matter to ASIC and APRA.

Another troubling discovery pertained to the inappropriate lapse of members' default insurance.

AFCA said a trustee didn't adequately inform members of their right to retain their default insurance cover by either maintaining an account balance of at least $6000 or submitting a form electing to continue their coverage.

"This was in breach of its obligation to provide an opt-in opportunity to members before cancelling default insurance cover," AFCA said.

However, after conducting an internal review, the firm identified only a small number of impacted members and developed strategies to prevent recurrence of the problem.

The AFCA report also highlighted issues in the investment and financial advice sectors, particularly concerning breaches of the Corporations Act 2001 related to client suitability assessments for trading.

A particular financial firm was found negligent in its responsibility to evaluate a client's aptitude for trading in high-risk investment products like contracts for difference (CFDs). The firm lacked appropriate processes to ensure that only proficient clients, who understood the complexities of CFDs, could open accounts and trade, AFCA said.

Further, the firm's inconsistent and misleading information about its policies and practices, combined with a history of regulatory non-compliance and poor cooperation with AFCA, led to the matter being referred to ASIC.

CFDs and their issuers have faced significant regulatory scrutiny of late. Just last week, ASIC issued stop orders to Saxo Capital Markets which were then revoked after it made changes to its target market determinations in relation to CFDs.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, IG Markets faces a class action launched by Piper Alderman and Omni Bridgeway. The lawsuit represents investors who allegedly lost hundreds of millions trading CFDs due to inadequate risk assessments and disclosures by IG. According to ASIC data, losses are estimated to be around $800 million, with the case now filed in the Victorian Registry of the Federal Court.

Also pertaining to the investment sector, AFCA discovered a financial firm to be engaging in unauthorised trading, providing misleading financial information to clients, and categorising clients as wholesale clients inaccurately.

The systemic issues spanned over several years, indicative of weak internal controls and insufficient staff training, the report said.

Despite the investigation, the firm's poor engagement, lack of cooperation, and persistent disagreements over client categorisation hinted at a failure to address these concerns. Accordingly, AFCA forwarded the case to ASIC for further action.