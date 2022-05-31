Newspaper icon
AFCA adopts user pays funding model

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022   11:30AM

Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's new funding model will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

The new funding model follows extensive consultation with industry and will come into effect on July 1. Under the new model, those organisations that use AFCA's services more frequently will pay more for their membership once they pass a threshold, while those entities that don't use AFCA's services or use them less will pay less.

AFCA said about 90% of members will see a positive or neutral impact on fees, with the balance to see an increase that represents their usage.

Based on data found in the AFCA's user change guide published on its website, Most superannuation members 82% will experience reduced total annual fees under the new model with 25% only paying the annual registration fee.

The fees will be distributed mostly towards the super funds that use the service most frequently. This means a total of 82% will see a decrease in total annual fees with 18% of members seeing an increase largely due to higher relative complaint volumes.

Further, the superannuation levy has been abolished and super funds have been brought under the same fee structure as other scheme members - with a positive or neutral impact for most super fund trustee members.

Investment and advice members will either experience reduced or the same total annual fees under the new funding model; 98% will pay the annual registration fee, 16% of members will see a decrease in total annual fees, 6% will see an increase and overall, 78% will see no change.

Insurance members who frequently use the service will incur the highest fees, with 92% of members set to see reduced or the same total annual fee.

A total of 89% will pay the annual registration fee, 39% will see a decrease in total annual fees, 8% will see an increase largely due to higher relative complaint volumes and 52% of members will see no change. The new model includes a single registration fee and a simplified complaints fee structure. All members qualify for five free complaints a year.

Overall, 95% of licensed financial firm members of the AFCA external dispute resolution scheme will pay only their annual registration fee, which has been set at $375.55 for the coming financial year. Among authorised credit representatives, 99.9% will pay only $65.98 annually - steady with their annual membership levy for the past year.The new model was approved by AFCA's independent board after an extensive consultation process with users of the external dispute resolution scheme and peak industry bodies.

AFCA's chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive.

"Members welcomed the fact the model rewards good complaints resolution performance, and that it apportions fees fairly based on the use of AFCA's services," he said.

"This is a fair, transparent, and equitable funding model, ultimately, firms have control over the fees they pay by taking a resolution mindset when managing complaints."

AFCA's consultation process included more than 60 meetings with peak bodies and members likely to experience a greater impact, five webinars open to all member firms, and the delivery of 11,000 individual, tailored impact assessments to financial firms.

Locke thanked AFCA members and the peak bodies for their engagement with the consultation process.

"Their feedback helped us improve and refine the model," he said.

Feedback led to instalments being introduced for member payments above a threshold amount, and no fee being payable for complaints found upon initial assessment to be outside AFCA's jurisdiction.

In addition, the five free complaints provided under the new model will not be included when AFCA calculates the user charge that applies to more frequent users of the service.

Under the new model about 90% of members of the national ombudsman scheme will see a positive or neutral impact on total fees.

The 10% of heavy scheme users that are expected to experience an increase in cost will do so because this more accurately and fairly reflects their usage.

The model minimises the cross-subsidisation across sectors by considering both the volume of complaints registered for a firm along with the time taken to resolve them, Locke added.

Locke noted that AFCA will continue to monitor the performance of the new model over the coming year, including ensuring positive, fair, and equitable member and complainant resolution behaviours were occurring under the new model.

"Our user-pays approach incentivises firms to use internal dispute resolution to decrease complaints to AFCA," he said.

"At AFCA, we believe our role isn't just to resolve complaints escalated to us but also to play a preventative role."

Locke also said AFCA will continue to work with firms and peak bodies to help the financial services sector reduce and more readily resolve complaints.

Read more: AFCAAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityDavid Locke
