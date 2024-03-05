Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 Bitcoin ETF applications in January, Neiron said that demand for access to Bitcoin via a listed vehicle traded on the ASX has been increasing, saying many of VanEck's clients have said their clients already have an allocation ready to invest.

"Bitcoin has been transformed with access in a regulated structure, namely an ETF, in the US which is a significant step in the evolution and mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin around the world," he said.

Nevertheless, he asserted that contrary to some representations that have recently been made to the media, approval for an ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF is not imminent.

"There are still a number of hurdles from a regulatory and exchange framework perspective that must be worked through as well as approval from ASIC, before we will see a Bitcoin ETF on ASX," he said.

Neiron told Financial Standard that ASIC hasn't approved such funds for the ASX yet and that is a robust process that naturally can take many months. In addition, the ASX is placing a heightened focus on the crypto custodian and fund manager expertise, particularly around governance arrangements and due diligence conducted on the appointment process, and issuers will need to consider RG133 Funds management and custodial services: Holding assets.

"Broadly speaking, ASX have indicated they are focused on the issuer's capability, global footprint, and experience in the digital assets space," he said.

Neiron continued by saying that VanEck is "uniquely placed" to launch the first Bitcoin ETF on ASX.

"In the US the firm was the first established ETF issuer to file for a futures-based Bitcoin ETF in 2017 and followed that up with a filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF in 2018. Despite regulatory headwinds in the US, the firm's digital assets efforts continued with product development and investment globally," he said.

"The firm's European arm currently manages 12 crypto ETPs, and its MarketVector index subsidiary was the first to launch a definitive suite of digital asset indexes with its flagship Bitcoin & Ethereum Benchmark Rates."

In Australia, VanEck has been engaged with bringing a spot Bitcoin ETF to the ASX since early 2021. It was the first fund manager to work with the regulator and exchange on the mechanics, and the first to formally lodge a submission for a Bitcoin ETF to the ASX.

VanEck resubmitted its Bitcoin ETF application to the ASX in February this year. Since then, it's had "further conversations" with the ASX and will be working with it to develop the first Bitcoin ETF on the exchange.