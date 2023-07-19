Newspaper icon
Advisers' experience stands at 14.5 years

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JUL 2023   12:09PM

Financial advisers have 14.5 years of professional advice experience on a median basis, but very few have more than 20, a Rainmaker analysis shows.

Rainmaker's June 2023 Financial adviser report based on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register found that very are sticking around for the long haul. Only 7% of registered advisers have more than three decades of professional experience as the numbers start to drop off drastically from the 20-year mark.

At the other end of the scale, just 5% of financial advisers are relatively new to the sector, clocking up five years' experience or less. Around 10% of registered advisers have exactly five years' experience.

The biggest licensees such as AMP Financial Planning have on average 15.3 years of experience. Morgans Financial advisers have 17.3 years, while Ord Minnett advisers have 18.7 years.

Advisers from Synchron Advice have 16.7 years of experience on average, while those at Count Financial and Lifespan have 14.8 years and 16.5 years respectively.

Among the boutiques, Sambe Investments and Advice Evolution both have 21.5 years on average, while Hunter Green and Boston Reed have 19.6 and 19.5 years respectively.

There was a 4% year-on-year decline in the total adviser pool in FY23.

The number of registered advisers dropped from 16,415 to 15,708, with AMP Financial Planning, Synchron, and Charter farewelling the largest number of advisers.

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged that he plans to bolster the waning adviser population by looking at all levels of tertiary education so that there is a "logical pathway" to encourage students into the profession.

"At the moment, there are two universities in Australia that are offering financial advice degrees. We're kidding ourselves if we think that's going to do it. So, we need more pathways without giving up on [what] the profession and regulators says are essential to qualify [students] to provide financial advice" he said.

Jones ambitiously predicted that the drooping 16,000 pool of advisers will reach 30,000 again.

"But we're not going to get there in two years or five years' time. We've just got to be pragmatic about that and understand the pathways that individuals get into the profession and work with that," he said.

