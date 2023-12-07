Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Adviser with Investport links sees ban affirmed

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 DEC 2023   11:31AM

A financial adviser who failed to act in her clients' best interests by recommending they invest in the Investport scheme she was receiving loans from has seen her two-year ban affirmed by an appeals tribunal.

Pamela Anderson was a financial adviser licensed by Financiallink Group, a company with ties to Linchpin Capital and Beacon Financial Group, Endeavour Securities, and Investport.

While licensed by Financiallink, now Nextgen Financial Group, Anderson advised clients of her practice, Beyond iWealth, to invest in the now defunct Invesport Income Opportunity Fund, which was found to be an unregistered managed investment scheme run by Linchpin Capital. Endeavour Securities was the responsible entity.

The Federal Court later found the directors of the scheme had used money sought from investors for their personal use, including signing off on significant loans for one another.

Anderson was found to have advised clients to invest in the Investport Income Opportunity Fund, including telling some clients to establish a self-managed superannuation fund to do so when doing so was less cost-effective than an alternative option. One such client had financial difficulties, with not enough in the SMSF to cover insurance payments, while facing a potential default on their home loan.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal affirmed that Anderson had failed to act in the best interests of her clients, and to provide appropriate advice by not taking into consideration her clients' preferences for ethical investments. It also agreed that she failed to prioritise clients' interest by advising them to invest in the Investport scheme in circumstances where she knew or ought to have known that there was a conflict between the clients' interests and her own interests as she was the recipient of several loans from the scheme.

Further, the Statements of Advice provided by Anderson were found to be non-compliant, lacking additional disclosures around costs and benefits lost because of switching between products.

The AAT "accepted ASIC's submissions that Ms Anderson was under independent and distinct obligations than those owed by her licensee to comply with her professional obligations and that her conduct was not excused or explained away by a reliance on the instructions, procedures, or process of her then licensee."

The tribunal also agreed that, had Anderson acted consistently with her obligations as an adviser, "virtually none of her clients would ever have been advised to invest in the IIOF, or have invested in it, and they would not have been affected by the collapse of the IIOF."

The two-year ban prohibits Anderson from providing financial advice. It also prohibits her from managing, supervising, or auditing the provision of financial services, and the provision of training about financial services or financial products.

Anderson expressed concern that the ban would impact her ability to earn income, however the AAT noted she works three days a week with Labor-aligned political network, Emily's List Australia. She also stated she was concerned it would prohibit her from providing pro bono advice to vulnerable women and First Nations people and impact her ability to be admitted as a legal practitioner.

However, the AAT said there was no other suitable punishment, but a ban given the number and severity of the breaches.

Anderson joined Financiallink Group in 2016 before moving to Boston Reed in September 2018. Just two months later she was licensed by Ballast Financial Management and, about 18 months later, she jumped to AD Advisory Services. Here, she operates under Addicott Partners.

Anderson is a member of the Association of Independently Owned Financial Planners. Peter Daly, who was managing director of Beacon Financial Group and a director of Linchpin Capital, is the former chair of the association.

