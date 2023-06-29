Adviser levy tripled, labelled "deeply unfair"

The estimated ASIC levy for this financial year will see financial advisers slugged $3217, as the levy freeze comes to an end.

Under the estimated levies released yesterday, the levy to be paid per adviser has almost tripled from the $1142 that it was frozen at in recent years. Licensees will pay a minimum levy of $1500 plus $3217 per adviser.

The total estimated cost recovery amount is $55.5 million for licensees that provide personal advice to retail clients. The cost of regulating the sub-sector in the 2021-22 financial year was $56.7 million.

Breaking down the $55.5 million, ASIC said enforcement would cost about $18.1 million and supervision and surveillance would cost $9.5 million. The balance is split across other regulatory activities like industry engagement and policy advice, and more than $23 million in indirect costs pertaining to IT support, property, and corporate services, and legal.

In terms of the work ASIC said it is looking to recover costs on, the strategic work undertaken this financial year in the advice space that the regulator highlighted related to the design and distribution obligations, breach reporting, cyber and operational resilience, unlicensed advice, adviser registration, administration of the adviser exam, the Financial Services and Credit Panel, and the review of the Life Insurance Framework.

The release of the indicative cost recovery follows minister for financial services Stephen Jones confirming the adviser levy freeze would not continue.

In response to the tripling of the levy, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) called for the freeze to be reinstated, particularly given the recommendations from the recent review of the industry funding model haven't been implemented and there's far less financial advisers in the industry today.

"We do acknowledge the government has accepted some recommendations that should make future charging fairer. These include more fairly sharing the costs of enforcement activity, including against unlicensed participants and emerging sectors, and looking at whether the sub-sector definitions for financial advice activity continue to be appropriate," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"However, there are two major problems here."

For example, Abood said, financial advisers still appear to be being charged for enforcement activities undertaken against past entities that in many cases are no longer even in the profession.

"This breaches one of the major principles of the industry funding model, that those who create the need for regulation should bear the primary cost. The moral hazard involved in this is of great concern and a fundamental flaw in the design, that must be rectified," she said.

"It is unsustainable to have a model in which the good actors in our sector disproportionately bear the costs of the misbehaviour and risk taking of the bad actors, including those who are no longer operating or who are unlicensed."

The FAAA is also concerned about the lack of clarity or transparency on what happens to the proceeds of enforcement activities.

"ASIC has estimated expenditure of $18.2 million in 2022/23 on enforcement activity in our sector, yet recoveries are only $2.1 million. Financial advisers are funding litigation costs against large institutions, when the fines are going to consolidated revenue, and advisers are left with a tiny fraction of these costs being recovered," Abood said.

"For example, ASIC was successful in court against Westpac in April 2022, with $113 million in penalties being awarded in this single case (which included advice related matters). What has happened to those penalties? Have they simply gone into consolidated revenue? If that is in fact the case - that financial advisers are funding ASIC action against these participants, and yet the government is keeping all the proceeds - then this breaches really fundamental principles of fairness and equity."

Abood added that it is "deeply unfair to proceed to charge advisers using a model that is already acknowledged to need reform."

"We call upon the government to urgently reconsider the removal of the freeze in light of the flaws in the model being used to calculate the levy, and the negative impact on Australian consumers who will ultimately bear the costs," she said.