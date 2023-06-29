Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Adviser levy tripled, labelled "deeply unfair"

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 JUN 2023   12:17PM

The estimated ASIC levy for this financial year will see financial advisers slugged $3217, as the levy freeze comes to an end.

Under the estimated levies released yesterday, the levy to be paid per adviser has almost tripled from the $1142 that it was frozen at in recent years. Licensees will pay a minimum levy of $1500 plus $3217 per adviser.

The total estimated cost recovery amount is $55.5 million for licensees that provide personal advice to retail clients. The cost of regulating the sub-sector in the 2021-22 financial year was $56.7 million.

Breaking down the $55.5 million, ASIC said enforcement would cost about $18.1 million and supervision and surveillance would cost $9.5 million. The balance is split across other regulatory activities like industry engagement and policy advice, and more than $23 million in indirect costs pertaining to IT support, property, and corporate services, and legal.

In terms of the work ASIC said it is looking to recover costs on, the strategic work undertaken this financial year in the advice space that the regulator highlighted related to the design and distribution obligations, breach reporting, cyber and operational resilience, unlicensed advice, adviser registration, administration of the adviser exam, the Financial Services and Credit Panel, and the review of the Life Insurance Framework.

The release of the indicative cost recovery follows minister for financial services Stephen Jones confirming the adviser levy freeze would not continue.

In response to the tripling of the levy, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) called for the freeze to be reinstated, particularly given the recommendations from the recent review of the industry funding model haven't been implemented and there's far less financial advisers in the industry today.

"We do acknowledge the government has accepted some recommendations that should make future charging fairer. These include more fairly sharing the costs of enforcement activity, including against unlicensed participants and emerging sectors, and looking at whether the sub-sector definitions for financial advice activity continue to be appropriate," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"However, there are two major problems here."

For example, Abood said, financial advisers still appear to be being charged for enforcement activities undertaken against past entities that in many cases are no longer even in the profession.

"This breaches one of the major principles of the industry funding model, that those who create the need for regulation should bear the primary cost. The moral hazard involved in this is of great concern and a fundamental flaw in the design, that must be rectified," she said.

"It is unsustainable to have a model in which the good actors in our sector disproportionately bear the costs of the misbehaviour and risk taking of the bad actors, including those who are no longer operating or who are unlicensed."

The FAAA is also concerned about the lack of clarity or transparency on what happens to the proceeds of enforcement activities.

"ASIC has estimated expenditure of $18.2 million in 2022/23 on enforcement activity in our sector, yet recoveries are only $2.1 million. Financial advisers are funding litigation costs against large institutions, when the fines are going to consolidated revenue, and advisers are left with a tiny fraction of these costs being recovered," Abood said.

"For example, ASIC was successful in court against Westpac in April 2022, with $113 million in penalties being awarded in this single case (which included advice related matters). What has happened to those penalties? Have they simply gone into consolidated revenue? If that is in fact the case - that financial advisers are funding ASIC action against these participants, and yet the government is keeping all the proceeds - then this breaches really fundamental principles of fairness and equity."

Abood added that it is "deeply unfair to proceed to charge advisers using a model that is already acknowledged to need reform."

"We call upon the government to urgently reconsider the removal of the freeze in light of the flaws in the model being used to calculate the levy, and the negative impact on Australian consumers who will ultimately bear the costs," she said.

Read more: ASICFAAASarah AboodFinancial Advice Association AustraliaLife Insurance FrameworkStephen JonesWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model
ASX provides clarity on CHESS replacement
Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC
ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance
Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic
Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs
Former Capstone adviser in EU with ASIC
Large AFSLs lead advice complaints: AFCA
ASIC flags AI regulation remit
ASIC releases May exam pass rate

Editor's Choice

Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
Industry Super Australia deputy chief executive Matthew Linden says the fact the amended superannuation performance test doesn't look at retirement products is a cause for concern.

Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:10PM
Spark Financial Group will officially begin operating as a profit-for-purpose organisation with the launch of its Spark Legacy Program.

Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
The smart beta ETP market has reached maturity, evidenced by declining product closures, and increasingly intense fee competition, according to a Morningstar report.

BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
BlackRock Alternatives has secured over $500 million from Australian and global institutional and sovereign co-investors to expedite the development of the Waratah Super Battery.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.