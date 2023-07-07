Adviser demand up as industry turns corner: Recruiter

The financial advice industry is experiencing a buoyant jobs market in 2023, according to a specialist recruitment firm, particularly in the last three months which saw healthy demand for associate adviser roles.

Recruit2Advice principal Dugald Braithwaite said advisers and practices that are "well set in the market with a good reputation" are currently inundated with referrals and approaches from new clients.

"This suggests the value of advice is highly regarded in the Australian community and sought after, even with upward pricing pressures to deliver advice in recent years," he said.

"We are seeing 50% in newly created roles, whilst the remainder are to replace advisers moving to self-employed or changing careers."

In the last three months, Braithwaite has seen the market shift rapidly.

High demand is coming from the employers who want to re-adopt the associate adviser role, which was popular prior to the Hayne Royal Commission and FASEA regulations.

"We see this client shift as a response to increase capacity to absorb the referrals and new client demand mentioned above with an 18-to-24-month development plan into full advice roles, with mentoring and Professional Year (PY) offered," he said.

From the supply side, there are currently three different types of associate or PY candidates available in the market.

The first is up-and-comers with strong client service and paraplanning skills sets. The second is re-entry advisers who had to sit out Covid and missed FASEA. The final type is a career changer with parallel industry experience, many of whom have been waiting for the dust to settle in the advice industry.

Conversely, since many client-facing adviser numbers have dropped since the Hayne Royal Commission, sadly the recruiter had to farewell many high-quality advisers with 10 years of experience that "couldn't quite jump the last few hurdles".

"That said, the quality of advisers, if anything, has increased with education and professional focus," he said.

Currently, the mid-range or sweet spot for advisers is $130,000-140,000 plus super.

Total employment cost (TEC) range is $140,000-$150,000 plus bonus for achieving client retention and revenue targets, plus gateway measures (such as compliance, audit, PD, teamwork etc.).

Employers are increasingly willing to structure advisers' overall earnings linked to the financial performance of the client book and business in general, he said.

In many instances, Recruit2Advice's clients are willing to increase upfront remuneration to $170,000-$180,000 to secure the best talent in the market capable of managing high-net-worth and sophisticated clients with complex servicing requirements.

The strong demand for advisers was echoed by Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood, who said with the exit of advisers, the staggering demand for advice is not only forcing practices to turn clients away, but it has also led to challenges when it comes to recruiting the right staff.

"We're very, very concerned about how many we've lost, and we know that we need more great financial planners. Demand is, so far, in excess of supply right now," she said.

Perhaps the single greatest challenge facing the industry, Braithwaite said, is in mid-level client service roles with limited or no supply in many regions.

"The flow-on effect of the group exits of banks and institutions switched off graduate entry supply channels and that has started to bite. We see outsourcing not only becoming a popular option, but in many instances the only option," Braithwaite said.