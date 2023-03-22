Advice industry must change as population ages: Expert

Superannuation is one of the great successes of modern pension systems but as more people live longer, it's financial advice that will need to pivot, the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds has heard.

Professionals Congress London Business School professor Andrew Scott appeared via video explained the shift toward an "evergreen economy" away from a "silver economy" and the impact on advice.

"Multistage lives where people are of different biological ages and differ in the way they're ageing requires much more bespoke advice," he said.

He said the modern pension system itself is derived from 20th century three-stage life but within this world, the population will need to start thinking in different ways and shift money between periods.

Scott said: "The other thing I think it's really important to stress here is because longevity is about time, if you have a three-stage life in your mind, you (financial advisers) tend to just keep saying to people save more, save more, save more."

However, Scott explained, this way of engaging and advising won't work amid the ageing population.

"Most people's financial literacy is poor; they don't naturally think about financial calculations. And also what matters to them is time budgeting. What do you want to do with that time?" he asked.

He said if life is getting longer, advisers are better off asking clients what it is they want to do with their time.

"It's important to get clients not to plan for a three-stage view of the world which requires lots of saving, but how do they want to shift money across different times of life to suit the time profile," he said.

He said this strategy will bring much greater variation in decision-making.

"When people retire, and they go from full-time to part-time, what's happening to their health, these variations in accumulation and decumulation plus when they want to take on risk," he said.

"So, we move away from a pretty standard financial advice model to something much more complicated, that of course runs into a major problem because regulators get nervous the more bespoke advice gets for understandable reasons."

He said there is now a greater need for advice-based longevity issues.

"We're seeing heavy regulation impact financial adviser numbers which are dwindling, someone has to fill the gap," he said.

"I don't know if that's robo advice, possibly."

What is needed for sure is more information on the ageing population called longevity literacy, said Scott.

"Most people are unaware of this phenomenal trend; they're probably living longer than their parents or grandparents and need to behave differently," he pointed out.

"That's the biggest advice we can offer people; the financial side comes separately but once you think about health and what you want to do with your time you naturally start thinking about financial issues."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Superannuation Funds. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.