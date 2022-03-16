Active funds continue underperformance

S&P Dow Jones Indices SPIVA Australia Scorecard has revealed just over half of Australian equities funds beat their benchmarks last year, with active funds underperforming.

Last year, just over half of Australian funds in the Equity General and Equity Mid- and Small-Cap S&P categories beat their respective benchmarks.

Meanwhile, most funds in the International Equity General, Australian Bonds, and Australian Equity A-REIT categories underperformed their respective benchmarks.

S&P could not find a consistent trend to explain the performance of funds in 2021.

Rather, it observed consistent underperformance for most Australian active funds across categories over the longer periods (five year and 10-year periods).

Active funds from all categories recorded aggregated liquidation rates of 25.5% and 40.9% for the five year and 10-year periods, respectively.

S&P observed that Australian Bonds funds had the lowest liquidation rates among all fund categories in those periods.

The S&P/ASX 200 gained 17.2% in 2021 and in turn Australian Equity General funds enjoyed returns of 18.4% and 18.9% on equal- and asset-weighted bases, respectively.

However, more than 8% of funds in this category were liquidated in 2021. Over the one year and three-year periods ending December 2021, 42.2% and 62.7% of funds were beaten by the benchmark, respectively.

In Aussie mid and small caps 42.4% of funds failed to beat the benchmark on a one-year basis, and 44.3% failed on a three-year period.

The worst results were in the S&P International Equity General Funds category where 81.4% on a five-year basis and 92.7% of funds on a 10-year basis failed to outperform the benchmark

"More than half of the Australian equity funds continued their above-benchmark performance in the second half of 2021, particularly the Australian Mid-Small Cap funds which have stood out from the other fund categories for one and three-year periods." S&P Dow Jones Indices head of global index research and design Priscilla Luk said.

"However, both Australian equity fund categories failed to demonstrate performance persistence over longer time periods. No Australian Equity General fund and only 3.4% of Australian Mid-Small Cap funds managed to remain in the top quartiles persistently for five consecutive years."