NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Active funds continue underperformance

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:45PM

S&P Dow Jones Indices SPIVA Australia Scorecard has revealed just over half of Australian equities funds beat their benchmarks last year, with active funds underperforming.

Last year, just over half of Australian funds in the Equity General and Equity Mid- and Small-Cap S&P categories beat their respective benchmarks.

Meanwhile, most funds in the International Equity General, Australian Bonds, and Australian Equity A-REIT categories underperformed their respective benchmarks.

S&P could not find a consistent trend to explain the performance of funds in 2021.

Rather, it observed consistent underperformance for most Australian active funds across categories over the longer periods (five year and 10-year periods).

Active funds from all categories recorded aggregated liquidation rates of 25.5% and 40.9% for the five year and 10-year periods, respectively.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

S&P observed that Australian Bonds funds had the lowest liquidation rates among all fund categories in those periods.

The S&P/ASX 200 gained 17.2% in 2021 and in turn Australian Equity General funds enjoyed returns of 18.4% and 18.9% on equal- and asset-weighted bases, respectively.

However, more than 8% of funds in this category were liquidated in 2021. Over the one year and three-year periods ending December 2021, 42.2% and 62.7% of funds were beaten by the benchmark, respectively.

In Aussie mid and small caps 42.4% of funds failed to beat the benchmark on a one-year basis, and 44.3% failed on a three-year period.

The worst results were in the S&P International Equity General Funds category where 81.4% on a five-year basis and 92.7% of funds on a 10-year basis failed to outperform the benchmark

"More than half of the Australian equity funds continued their above-benchmark performance in the second half of 2021, particularly the Australian Mid-Small Cap funds which have stood out from the other fund categories for one and three-year periods." S&P Dow Jones Indices head of global index research and design Priscilla Luk said.

"However, both Australian equity fund categories failed to demonstrate performance persistence over longer time periods. No Australian Equity General fund and only 3.4% of Australian Mid-Small Cap funds managed to remain in the top quartiles persistently for five consecutive years."

Read more: S&P Dow Jones Indices SPIVA Australia ScorecardPriscilla Luk
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

REITs the saving grace on SPIVA scorecard
Active managers must promote success

Editor's Choice

Women in Super names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
We've only seen the start of consolidation in superannuation, with mergers to accelerate, according to a new survey from J.P. Morgan.

Vanguard hit with US class action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

CareSuper risk chief departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry superannuation fund is hunting a new chief risk officer after the incumbent took a role with AustralianSuper.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.