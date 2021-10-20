Abrdn launches new strategy

The recently rebranded abrdn has launched a new strategy in Australia.

The fund manager's Global Risk Mitigation (GRM) Strategy is available to Australian professional and advised investors from today.

Abrdn said the strategy aims to help investors mitigate equity risk, reduce portfolio volatility and deliver stronger long term compounded returns as they plan for their financial future and retirement.

It was incepted in 2019 and actively manages around 30 systematic hedging strategies at all times, brought together within the one solution. It is a defensive strategy that targets a strong negative correlation to equities and a beta to the MSCI World Index of -0.6 or lower.

In March 2020 when the MSCI World Index fell 13.23%, during volatility sparked by the pandemic, the GRM Strategy returned +34.62%.

"Returns have been plentiful over the past decade as policymakers have kept interest rates low while at the same time injecting liquidity into financial markets. But economic and geopolitical uncertainties, low bond yields and variable cross correlations among traditional assets - particularly in distressed markets - are now clouding the outlook," lead portfolio manager Stephen Coltman said.

"That leaves investors with a tricky dilemma: how to meet return objectives without excessively increasing risk? In a yield compressed world like today, equities have more room for upside and investors are willing to pay a premium for that. But equities can be a volatile asset class."

He added that while traditionally, global bonds would have dampened risks, while still generating returns in a portfolio - that seems less reliable today.

The GRM strategy is designed with that in mind, taking into consideration that historically defensive assets have become increasingly correlated with equities.

"GRM brings together a variety of hedging strategies into one managed solution that allows clients to maintain or increase allocations to higher expected return investments while still managing their overall drawdown risk," Coltman said.