NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 17 AUG 2020   12:28PM

New research released by illion found that 38% Early Release of Super (ERS) applicants saw no drop in their income during the COVID-19 crisis, as withdrawals surpass $31 billion.

The research found that the scheme has continues to drive a huge spending boom and that the program has not been used as intended by many Australians.

"The analysis of de-identified, aggregated information from more than 10,000 Australians who withdrew superannuation early continues to find some disturbing facts about what it was spent on," illion said.

"Many people may not have needed to access their super early at all."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"In fact, 38% of people who accessed superannuation saw no drop in their income during the COVID crisis. 21% saw an increase in their income of more than 10%."

The research blamed the large number on the fact that the Australians Taxation Office (ATO) does not require any documentation to prove income loss during the application process.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"The money was spent quickly: almost half of the total money withdrawn was spent on purchases in the first fortnight," it said.

"On average, Australians withdrew around $7495 and spent an extra $3618 in the first fortnight, compared with what they spent in a normal fortnight before receiving early super."

Illion said, as with the first round of ERS applications, the money was used to increase spending and not maintain it.

"Almost two-thirds (64%) of this additional spending was on discretionary items such as clothing, furniture, restaurants and alcohol," illion said.

"Spending on debt repayments has dropped slightly since the first round of early super withdrawal (14% to 12%), and there has been an increase in essential spending (22% to 24%)."

The research found the second tranche of super withdrawal and spending follows the same trend as the first round, but at greater levels of spending.

"While this policy was aimed as a lifeline, more than half the people that withdrew the second amount had no change in income," it said.

"These short-term decisions will have a major impact on the retirement incomes of those who withdrew their super."

This comes as APRA released the updated ERS figures for the week ending  August 9.  Over $31.1 billion has been removed from retirement savings since the scheme's inception.

Over the week to August 9, 88,000 applications were received by funds of which 44,000 were initial applications and 44,000 were repeat applications.

This brought the total number of initial applications to three million and repeat applications to 1.1 million since the inception of the scheme.

Over the week super funds made payments to 95,000 members, bringing the total number of payments by funds to their members to four million since inception.

The total value of payments during the week was $710 million, with $31.1 billion paid since inception.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: IllionERSEarly Release of SuperAustralians Taxation OfficeATOAPRA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
ISA, Grattan find common ground
ERS continues super drain
ERS payments approach $30bn mark
Spend your money how you please: PM
ERS will impact those who didn't access super: REST
Cyber criminals jump on ERS
It's your money: Hume calls out Keating
ERS scheme referred to Auditor-General
APRA reopens for licences
Editor's Choice
Synchron compliance lead moves to AMP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
Synchron's former general manager of legal, risk and compliance has a new role at AMP.
Fiducian posts $10.5m in FY20 profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
ASX-listed Fiducian Group doubled its net inflows to $217 million in FY20, as it posts $10.5 million in statutory net profit after tax for the year.
Mayfair 101 in damage control
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Embattled Mayfair 101 has attempted to set the record straight, hitting out at claims chief executive James Mawhinney may attempt to flee the country and at Vasco Trustees over its handling of the IPO Wealth Fund.
Wealthy Aussies panic buy life insurance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:51AM
High net worth investors have resorted to panic buying life insurance products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic despite low trust in the providers, according to the latest research from GlobalData.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lgKKXJYO