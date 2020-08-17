40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion

New research released by illion found that 38% Early Release of Super (ERS) applicants saw no drop in their income during the COVID-19 crisis, as withdrawals surpass $31 billion.

The research found that the scheme has continues to drive a huge spending boom and that the program has not been used as intended by many Australians.

"The analysis of de-identified, aggregated information from more than 10,000 Australians who withdrew superannuation early continues to find some disturbing facts about what it was spent on," illion said.

"Many people may not have needed to access their super early at all."

"In fact, 38% of people who accessed superannuation saw no drop in their income during the COVID crisis. 21% saw an increase in their income of more than 10%."

The research blamed the large number on the fact that the Australians Taxation Office (ATO) does not require any documentation to prove income loss during the application process.

"The money was spent quickly: almost half of the total money withdrawn was spent on purchases in the first fortnight," it said.

"On average, Australians withdrew around $7495 and spent an extra $3618 in the first fortnight, compared with what they spent in a normal fortnight before receiving early super."

Illion said, as with the first round of ERS applications, the money was used to increase spending and not maintain it.

"Almost two-thirds (64%) of this additional spending was on discretionary items such as clothing, furniture, restaurants and alcohol," illion said.

"Spending on debt repayments has dropped slightly since the first round of early super withdrawal (14% to 12%), and there has been an increase in essential spending (22% to 24%)."

The research found the second tranche of super withdrawal and spending follows the same trend as the first round, but at greater levels of spending.

"While this policy was aimed as a lifeline, more than half the people that withdrew the second amount had no change in income," it said.

"These short-term decisions will have a major impact on the retirement incomes of those who withdrew their super."

This comes as APRA released the updated ERS figures for the week ending August 9. Over $31.1 billion has been removed from retirement savings since the scheme's inception.

Over the week to August 9, 88,000 applications were received by funds of which 44,000 were initial applications and 44,000 were repeat applications.

This brought the total number of initial applications to three million and repeat applications to 1.1 million since the inception of the scheme.

Over the week super funds made payments to 95,000 members, bringing the total number of payments by funds to their members to four million since inception.

The total value of payments during the week was $710 million, with $31.1 billion paid since inception.

