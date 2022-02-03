NEWS
General

2021 lined homeowners' pockets: Data

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:45PM

According to new analysis, super fund members that started 2021 with $100,000 in super, had an average house and owned some shares, ended the year about $170,000 better off.

And that's after-tax and in addition to their salary, Rainmaker Information said, the median of which was $63,000 in Australia last year.

This is because in the 2021 calendar year, the ASX finished 17% up, the average super fund return was 15% and property values jumped an average of 20%.

It was the third best calendar year return in 17 years for super funds, with Rainmaker's super returns index climbing 142% in the last decade.

"The big surprise in these results is that while everyone is talking about house price rises, superannuation has actually been a better long-run investment," Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

The big returns seen in the share market are also a driver of the super returns as super funds own about 36% of the ASX at a value of $908 billion, Rainmaker said.

Still, depending on where you live, house price rises accounted for half the 2021 wealth gain; rising at the fastest annual rate on record.

Unfortunately, if you don't yet own a home, you weren't one of the lucky ones.

"The sting in the tail with these upbeat investment results is that it shows if you have a job, superannuation and you own or are paying off your home, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, you did pretty well last year, at least financially," Dunnin said.

"But if you don't, you didn't.

"Which is why so many Australians who can't afford to get into the property market are nervous about the future. If you have a house, super and maybe some shares, you're sitting pretty. But this doesn't make it any easier for first home buyers."

