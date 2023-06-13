Zurich fills newly created executive role

Zurich fills newly created executive roleBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 13 JUN 2023 12:47PM
Zurich Financial Services has appointed Matt Paterson as chief claims officer, Australia and New Zealand.
Paterson will have enterprise-wide responsibilities for all claims teams and functions across Zurich's Retail Life, Group Life, and General Insurance business segments.
He will report directly to Zurich chief executive Justin Delaney.
Paterson has over 20 years' industry experience across customer service, financial services, telecommunications, and consulting. Most recently, he was group chief operations officer for nib, overseeing operational contact centres and claims functions across the group.
Delaney said that as the sole major composite - life and general - insurer in the market, Paterson's appointment signifies an important structural change to the Zurich.
"I am delighted to have an executive of Matt's calibre and experience join Zurich," he said.
"A positive and efficient customer claims experience is core to our promise as an insurer. Bringing our claims teams together into one collective function provides a unique opportunity to integrate and scale our claims management and service delivery functions.
"More importantly, with representation on our senior leadership team, claims will have even greater visibility and focus to deliver improved experiences and efficiency for our individual and commercial customers."
Since 1 January 2022, claims handling and settling has been a fully regulated activity and included in the definition of a 'financial service' under the Corporations Act 2001 with an obligation to provide services efficiently, honestly and fairly.
Paterson is based in Sydney and commences in the role today.
