Young, millionaire investors challenge stereotypes: Data

New research shows young investors are buying and holdings stocks more than their older counterparts, despite the current environment.

During the quarter, ending March 31, younger investors were the highest adopters of a buy-and-hold strategy compared to Gen X and Baby Boomer generations, Openmarkets found.

"In Q1 2023, millennials and Gen Z executed the lowest number of trades, with 64% of these being buys. Despite the buy-and hold mentality, younger investors have reduced the diversity of their portfolio's year-on-year," it commented.

"In an era where young people are often associated with 'hype' stocks, finfluencers and short-term wins, it is interesting to see this is not necessarily reality. Our data shows younger Australians are trading less, sticking to stocks they know and gradually accumulating them to build long-term wealth," Openmarkets chief executive Dan Jowett said.

"What also stands out for all generations, is that portfolios are becoming marginally less diverse, adding risk as market volatility continues. All investors should understand the impact of risk and volatility on portfolios as they consider short and long-term goals."

Interestingly, Pilbara Minerals was the most popular stock traded by millennials and Gen Z whereas Neuren Pharmaceuticals was the most popular stock sold. Openmarkets said, Core Lithium Limited closely followed.

Meanwhile, Selfwealth collated data from January to March 2023 from both its millionaire and general investors and found when it comes to Baby Boomers, there is one top pick.

"Whether you are a millionaire portfolio holder or not, Fortescue Metals is the number one stock traded by our oldest generation," Selfwealth explained.

Solely focusing on millionaire portfolio holders, it said there are some stocks preferred by HNW boomers.

"They have a few stocks that don't appear in the general baby boomer cohort," it said.

"Led by Neuren Pharmaceutical which has seen its price skyrocket in 2023 after announcing FDA approval of its drug which treats Rett syndrome."

The other unusual stock sitting with the millionaires is cement manufacturer and distributor Adbri, formerly known as Adelaide Brighton Cement, it added.

Selfwealth found common stocks of interest for both millionaires and the general cohort is BHP and Woodside as well as the banks ANZ, CBA, and Macquarie.

Meanwhile, Openmarkets found over the last three months the top buys for Baby Boomers were CBA followed by NHC and WDS, whereas over the past year, it was CSL, NEU and CBA.

Top sales for this cohort in the last three months were FMG, CSL and TSL and in the past year ANZ, BHP, and PPS.

Stockspot further revealed balanced portfolios have been the most popular with boomers at 33%. It also said 22% are investing to buy a property and 22% are investing for their children.

Moving onto Gen X, Selfwealth said they are "definitely" the tech generation, and they love investing in US stocks.

"Five of their top six stocks are US Apple, at number one and following that is Alphabet, Microsoft, Bank of America, Citigroup and splitting them is Westpac at number three," it said.

Across the entire Gen X cohort, Apple, at number eight, is the only US stock in the top 10 while lithium is a big focus with Pilbara Minerals at number one, Core Lithium at five and Liontown Resources at number nine.

On Openmarkets, top buys for this generation in the last three months were ANZ, WHC and WBC whereas in the past year ANZ, MQG and AFI were favourited. Top sells for this cohort in the past three months were LTR, FLT and FMG and in the past year CSL, FMG, and TLS.

Commenting on this generation, Stockspot said 59% of Gen X prefer a growth or aggressive growth portfolio while only 3% have a conservative and or moderately conservative portfolio.

"Suggesting they believe time is on their side," it explained.

It further revealed 42% of this cohort are investing for their children.

"The most of any Stockspot client group," it added.

Selfwealth reported that its millionaire millennials love their ETFs.

"With six in the top 10 headed by LNAS, Global X Ultra Long NASDAQ 100 Hedge Fund," it said.

It said two of the year's "biggest movers" for millionaire portfolio holders are Neuren, at number two and Liontown Resources at number six.

"Outside of the millionaire holders, only three of the top millennial stocks are not ETFs," it explained.

These stocks are Pilbara Minerals, Core Lithium and Tesla.

When it comes to investing patterns, Stockspot said 67% of Millennials are investing to build wealth and 22% are investing for their children.

Finally, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Selfwealth said Gen Z millionaire portfolio holders are the smallest group.

"They are all male, aged between 20 and 24, and live in Sydney," it said.

"This group only hold Vanguard ETFs and have never sold a single stock."