YFYS recommendations not enough: AIST

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) says the proposed changes to the Your Future, Your Super regime don't go far enough.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said that while some measures align with AIST's views, others fall short.

Namely, Scheerlinck said increasing the testing period to 10 years is pleasing, but the fact testing hasn't been extended to all accumulation products is disappointing.

"Lengthening the testing time horizon encourages longer-term investment, is consistent with the recommendation in our submission to Treasury and the time periods used on the MoneySmart website and product dashboards for MySuper products," Scheerlinck said.

"Although applying the test to trustee-directed products from this year broadens the scope of scrutiny, it was not unexpected and falls short of our position that that all APRA-regulated accumulation products should be tested, including poorly performing Choice products.

"Without this, the members of products not included in the YourSuper comparison tool and that are not tested will be unable to compare their fund with others, which is particularly relevant if they have received advice from unscrupulous providers to switch from a MySuper product to a high fee, underperforming Choice product."

She added that more needs to be done to ensure members can't be stapled to untested or underperforming funds, and that suggested changes to the letter poor performers must send to members are good but still place the onus on members to make a change.

"As recommended by the Productivity Commission, the onus should be on APRA taking decisive action to direct a transfer of members to a better fund, not on individual members deciding to leave an underperforming fund. While disclosure is useful, it has been shown repeatedly that many members struggle to take meaningful action," she said.

She also noticed that the government announcement focused on the performance test, rather than other elements like the YourSuper comparison tool, adding that she is disappointed the government had not acted on stakeholder feedback that default sorting of products by fees in the comparison tool could unintentionally increase the ranking of poorly performing products that had temporarily lowered fees.

"Given the objective of the tool is to help members find a good performing MySuper product, we believe products should be ranked by net returns first rather than fees, and results should be graduated rather describing products as performing or underperforming," Scheerlinck said.