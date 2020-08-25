NEWS
Technology
Xero acquires business lender
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   11:39AM

Accounting software provider Xero has acquired an invoice financing business, set to help small businesses access capital.

Xero has acquired cloud-based lending platform Waddle, and will cough up an upfront cash payment of $31 million, as well as subsequent payments based on product development and revenue milestones of up to $49 million.

Waddle leverages accounting data and automates many of the manual processes typically involved in invoice financing, allowing a range of banks and fintechs to more easily lend to small businesses.

The total potential purchase price of the business is $80 million. While any earnout payments for Waddle will be settled in 50% ordinary shares in Xero and 50% cash.

The acquisition aligns with Xero's strategy to grow the platform to better address small business financial needs, it said.

"The acquisition of Waddle is an important step in our strategy to help small businesses better manage cash flow and gain access to working capital," Xero chief executive Steve Vamos said.

"Waddle's lending platform has the potential to enable a wide range of banks, fintechs and other lenders to better support small business financial needs.

"We're excited about the benefits Waddle can bring to many of our customers and banking partners."

The transaction is set to be settled before the end of the calendar year, with Xero arguing the acquisition, as well as its integration and operating costs, will have minimal impact on the software company's FY21 EBITDA.

Headquartered in Sydney, Waddle has been a Xero ecosystem partner since 2016 and will continue to offer services to customers and partners, Xero said.

Post the acquisition, Xero will continue to explore other options to better facilitate small business access to capital, it said.

Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique wins Crestone allocation
KANIKA SOOD
Crestone Wealth Management has allocated to a Melbourne boutique's real assets fund that targets 7-11% per year in returns while aiming for a measurable social impact.
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The CFA Institute is seeking feedback from the professional investor community on a consultation paper for a proposed disclosure standard for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments products.
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
