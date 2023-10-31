Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans

Having already offloaded some corporate plans earlier this year, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has now dumped a further two - transferring one and terminating the other.

Earlier this year, WTW transferred the Oracle Superannuation Plan to Australian Retirement Trust. This was soon followed by the decision to terminate the Heidelberg Australia Superannuation Fund after 64 years in operation.

In the latest development, last month WTW transferred the Linfox Staff Superannuation Fund to Russell Investments.

According to its 2022 annual report, the Linfox fund had about $54.6 million in funds under management on behalf of 18 members.

Both Russell Investments and WTW declined to comment on the arrangement.

WTW now has just one corporate fund on the books of its Towers Watson RSE.

All that remains is the Nissan Superannuation Plan, which has existed in its current form since November 2000, the result of various Nissan plans being merged. According to its 2023 annual report, it has just shy of $27 million in assets on behalf of 28 members.

Still, WTW remains adamant it is not exiting the corporate super space altogether, with head of retirement Louise Campbell telling Financial Standard: "WTW is still widely involved in servicing corporate superannuation as well as offering a significant range of services to funds throughout all industry sectors."

When asked what the future holds for the Towers Watson RSE, Campbell said the trustee business remains operational. As for the Nissan plan, she said WTW was "not able to comment on what Nissan's approach may be."

Meanwhile, around the same time as the Linfox transfer, WTW also terminated its own Towers Watson Superannuation Fund. This fund was overseen by the group's other RSE, Wycomp.

"The TWSF has closed and all members are required to move their benefits elsewhere," the website reads.

As at June 2022, it held $31.3 million.