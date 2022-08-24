Will big super's unlisted investments amplify retirement savings?

Newspaper icon
BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 AUG 2022   12:33PM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said that industry super funds' exposure to unlisted assets could lead to its members having more than $130,000 extra at retirement.

Today, industry funds have investments of over $1 trillion, including more than $500 billion in Australian assets and more than $100 billion in Australian unlisted assets.

These unlisted assets offer higher returns at relatively low risk, an ISA report said.

What's more, it added that "they create jobs, increase productivity and fuel economic growth."

ISA deputy chief executive Mathew Linden explained that exposures to listed markets remain very important, however, he lauded unlisted assets for having a very efficient risk-return trade-off.

Equally, the ISA report corroborated that for industry funds, investing in unlisted Australian businesses and infrastructure offered significant advantages.

"These include a familiar and simpler tax and legal framework, lower management costs, franking credits, reduced currency risk, lower geopolitical risks, and the benefits of being familiar with local networks and local business practices," the report said.

Meanwhile, bearing in mind that 36% of the Australian stock market is owned by Australian super funds, unlisted assets also provide important diversification, good capital growth and ongoing yield with inflation protection, the report continued.

"The ability of funds to diversify portfolios and invest in a broad range of growth assets for the long-term financial benefits of their members is contingent on stable and reliable cash flows," it said.

Such an outcome would be consistent with treasurer Jim Chalmers' view that the interests of members, funds, the economy and the country are inseparable.

However, while the diversification benefits of unlisted assets are well-documented, Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia highlighted a point he believes is seldom mentioned.

"Unlisted assets are important in constructing long-term investment portfolios, partly because they're illiquid and partly because they're infrequently priced," Sicilia said.

"You might say they're bad attributes, but they're not really; they are actually outstanding attributes if it forced you to be a long-term investor and stops you from making bad short-term decisions."

As an example, Sicilia stated you can't get out of an airport if the equity market falls 30%, so you don't. If anything, you'd be looking for more opportunities to put money to work, he commented.

Sicilia concluded: "A contrarian nature is forced upon unlisted asset investors, which is a good thing. Liquidity is important, but it's overrated in the super system; you shouldn't need as much liquidity as we all provision for."

Subsequent to the report, ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "Industry super fund investments in local unlisted assets don't just deliver a more financially secure life in retirement for members but are increasingly linked to the future health of our economy."

"By investing in things like nursing homes, allied health providers, renewable energy, airports, emerging manufacturers, ports and toll roads, these funds are growing nest eggs and generating economic growth at the same time."

He added that the new government recognises that "protecting rather than trashing the fundamentals of the super system, is the key to unlocking our investment power to do good and strengthen our economy."

"We're looking forward to demonstrating what more could be done if governments removed barriers to institutional investment," he said.

Read more: Unlisted assetsISAIndustry Super AustraliaBernie DeanJim ChalmersMathew LindenSam SiciliaSuperannuation
