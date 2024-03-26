Why BlackRock is taking a risk-on view

BlackRock has high hopes, at least in the short term, that market sentiment is set to improve.

In a market update, the asset manager said the potential for falling inflation, nearing interest rate cuts and solid corporate earnings will support "cheery risk sentiment". As such, it has tweaked its tactical views and is staying firmly on the pro-risk side.

"Central bank activity last week gave markets the thumbs up to stay upbeat. That keeps us pro-risk in our six- to 12-month tactical views as Q2 starts," it said.

"We see stock markets looking through recent sticky US inflation and dwindling expectations of Fed rate cuts. Why? Inflation is volatile but falling, Fed rate cuts are on the way and corporate earnings are strong. We stay overweight US stocks but prepare to pivot if resurgent inflation spoils sentiment. We up our overweight on Japanese stocks."

BlackRock said as Q2 kicks off it sees a more supportive near-term backdrop for risk-taking said inflation pushing higher again in 2025 could challenge its stance.

"Persistent inflation pressures from mega forces, or big structural shifts we see driving returns, also call for a higher neutral rate - the interest rate that neither stokes nor limits economic activity - than in the past," it said.

"We think the Fed's nudged up long-run policy forecasts are starting to reflect our view of rates staying higher for longer than pre-pandemic. Markets are not eyeing that outlook for now. Second, stocks could grow more sensitive to macro news as profit margin pressures mount."

BlackRock said it was keeping a close eye on Japanese equities as well but is keeping its overweight status because it believes the Bank of Japan policy stance is supportive of local markets.

"The BOJ made clear that ending negative rates is about normalising policy, not anxiety over inflation, and it pledged to limit spikes in long-term yields. We think the BOJ will act cautiously and not sabotage the return of mild inflation. We also up Euro area inflation-linked bonds to neutral as market expectations for persistent inflation have eased," it said.

"Bottom line: We see a supportive risk-taking environment for now, as inflation keeps falling and after the Fed reinforced upbeat sentiment. We stay overweight US stocks and the AI theme. We go further overweight Japanese stocks."