Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAR 2024   12:02PM

Equities investors in emerging markets targeting outperformance may be better served implementing a multifactor strategy, according to new research from VanEck.

The research paper, Factor-in Emerging Markets, revealed employing multiple factors would have outperformed the emerging markets index over the long term.

It is an all-seasons approach, compared to active managers and single factor approaches that tend to be more inconsistent, VanEck said.

The research showed emerging markets equities active managers have failed to generate, on average, higher excess returns, with data revealing the median active manager has underperformed the benchmark in 10 out of 14 calendar years.

VanEck portfolio manager and key author of the research Cameron McCormack said: "Emerging markets have long established their significant growth potential. However, harvesting that growth in an investment portfolio has proved challenging."

"Investing in emerging markets is associated with being expensive because brokerage fees are higher and these markets require more specialist knowledge, so many investors have been happy to pay higher fees to for active management where a professional picks the stocks. The problem is that the majority of these professional investors have underperformed the market."

McCormack said this has left many investors paying a premium for underperformance in emerging market equities.

"The dispersion in active returns year on year is significant - it is not uncommon for the difference between the top manager and the bottom manager to be 45% over a single 12-month period," he said.

The research found while single factor strategies have proven to be effective in achieving excess returns over the long term in the equity markets of developed countries like the US and UK, they don't have the same efficacy in emerging markets equities.

According to the research, single factor strategies fail because emerging markets have fragmented economic cycles and a single factor approach typically results in a single country dominating the portfolio, further reducing the effectiveness of the 'factor'.

"Single factor approaches cannot be relied upon. Active managers have failed to exploit factor and qualitative approaches and combinations of these, nor have they been able to exploit high country return dispersion to achieve excess returns. An alternative passive approach for investors involves multiple factors," McCormack said.

"The combination of the four factors capturing both cyclical and defensive characteristics reduces the need to implement factor timing as a potential way to outperform. Our research shows this multifactor approach has outperformed the benchmark nine of the last 14 years and most single factors."

Read more: Emerging marketsVanEckCameron McCormack
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
VanEck establishes foothold in Brisbane
VanEck failed to disclose influencer's role in ETF launch: SEC
VanEck to unveil private credit ETF
Bitcoin ETFs given green light by US regulator
Local investors continue to flock to ETFs: VanEck
VanEck launches AUD-hedged equity ETFs
Smart beta 'taking over' active management share: VanEck
VanEck to launch three fixed income ETFs
RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%

Editor's Choice

Funds SA asset allocation head to depart

ELIZABETH FRY
The $42 billion public sector investment manager confirmed its asset allocation lead will leave the fund next month and take a short career break.

ASIC's harsh words to directors: 'It's not meant to be easy'

ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC chair Joe Longo had some choice words for company directors who complain about keeping up with their regulatory obligations.

Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets

ELIZA BAVIN
A new research paper from VanEck revealed active managers have historically underperformed in emerging markets.

Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Superannuation funds will be focused on ongoing merger activity and strengthening retirement strategies and product solutions in the next few years, according to Deloitte's Dynamics of the Australian Superannuation System report.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach