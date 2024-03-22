Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets

Equities investors in emerging markets targeting outperformance may be better served implementing a multifactor strategy, according to new research from VanEck.

The research paper, Factor-in Emerging Markets, revealed employing multiple factors would have outperformed the emerging markets index over the long term.

It is an all-seasons approach, compared to active managers and single factor approaches that tend to be more inconsistent, VanEck said.

The research showed emerging markets equities active managers have failed to generate, on average, higher excess returns, with data revealing the median active manager has underperformed the benchmark in 10 out of 14 calendar years.

VanEck portfolio manager and key author of the research Cameron McCormack said: "Emerging markets have long established their significant growth potential. However, harvesting that growth in an investment portfolio has proved challenging."

"Investing in emerging markets is associated with being expensive because brokerage fees are higher and these markets require more specialist knowledge, so many investors have been happy to pay higher fees to for active management where a professional picks the stocks. The problem is that the majority of these professional investors have underperformed the market."

McCormack said this has left many investors paying a premium for underperformance in emerging market equities.

"The dispersion in active returns year on year is significant - it is not uncommon for the difference between the top manager and the bottom manager to be 45% over a single 12-month period," he said.

The research found while single factor strategies have proven to be effective in achieving excess returns over the long term in the equity markets of developed countries like the US and UK, they don't have the same efficacy in emerging markets equities.

According to the research, single factor strategies fail because emerging markets have fragmented economic cycles and a single factor approach typically results in a single country dominating the portfolio, further reducing the effectiveness of the 'factor'.

"Single factor approaches cannot be relied upon. Active managers have failed to exploit factor and qualitative approaches and combinations of these, nor have they been able to exploit high country return dispersion to achieve excess returns. An alternative passive approach for investors involves multiple factors," McCormack said.

"The combination of the four factors capturing both cyclical and defensive characteristics reduces the need to implement factor timing as a potential way to outperform. Our research shows this multifactor approach has outperformed the benchmark nine of the last 14 years and most single factors."