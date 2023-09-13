Newspaper icon
Wheelhouse repositions global equity fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 SEP 2023   12:33PM

Wheelhouse Partners has rebranded its global equity strategy to reflect how investors use the fund within their alternatives allocation.

The Wheelhouse Global Equity Income Fund, which has about $100 million in assets under management, is now known as the Wheelhouse Global Fund.

Its benchmark has changed from the MSCI World ex Australia Index to the RBA cash rate +2.5%. Its internal return target of over 8% per annum over a rolling 5-year period (net of fees and expenses and before tax) has not changed.

The fund invests in global listed equities, either in direct equities, ETFs and other index exposures, and derivatives, cash, currency, and options. It charges 0.89% p.a. in management fees.

The fund is primarily a defensive, low volatility strategy that is benchmark unaware and has a low market beta of less than 0.5.

Wheelhouse managing director and portfolio manager Alastair MacLeod said genuine diversification has become a vital challenge for investors and advisers constructing portfolios because of greater correlations between equities and bonds in recent years.

"Risk is also heightened because we are in the midst of a 'regime shift' towards normalised rates and volatility, as well as muted asset class returns," MacLeod said.

Research from Delta Research & Advisory commissioned by Wheelhouse found that despite having varying strategies, many funds do not provide real diversification because they share a common underlying source of return.

The report found the important role alternatives can play in sourcing returns from non-traditional investments and deliver a return profile that is unrelated to conventional asset classes.

"The fund has been designed to provide investors with a unique and differentiated investment capability - risk-targeted investing. By targeting alternative risk premia, we believe that the fund can enhance the returns from a traditional portfolio for a given level of risk," MacLeod said.

This story was updated to reflect the correct benchmark change.

Read more: Wheelhouse PartnersAlastair MacLeodWheelhouse Global Equity Income Fund
