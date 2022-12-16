What you read in 2022

Amid a year of economic turbulence and soaring inflation, Financial Standard's most read stories reveal attention was once again focused on the evolving superannuation sector.

The worst performing super products and funds underscore the majority of this year's top stories, while some of the industry's mergers and acquisitions also made for big news.

Following that, the departure of long-serving names peaked audience attention and snuck into the top 10.

As the nation steps into a new year, attempting to swerve a recession, what seems apparent is consolidation remains on the agenda for some in the industry.

In the face of disruption, what has prevailed is innovation and change, this list serves as both a recap of the year that was and an insight of what's still yet to come.

As we leave you with the year's top stories, the Financial Standard team wishes our readers a safe and happy holiday period; we look forward to bringing you the news in 2023!

The top stories for 2022 were:

1. Thirty-eight super funds face sustainability issues: APRA

In March, APRA named the superannuation funds it believed faced immediate sustainability issues, with 38 of 78 funds declining on all metrics measured.

APRA looked at the three sustainability metrics in the 2021 MySuper and Choice heatmaps; member accounts, cash flows and rollovers.

The regulator found administration and operating expenses for super funds with less than $10 billion in funds under management sit at about 0.57% of net assets. This is compared to 0.33% for funds with more than $50 billion.

The analysis suggests 24 small funds, being those with less than $10 billion, are declining and face immediate sustainability issues.

Of those that failed all three, APRA only named those with less than $10 billion in assets. These include Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan, Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust, BUSSQ, First Super, Meat Industry Employees Superannuation Fund, Perpetual WealthFocus, Qantas Super, REI Super and TWUSUPER.

Several other funds were named, the bulk of which have taken steps to improve member outcomes.

These include Maritime Super, which is now looking to merge with Hostplus, LUCRF Super which will merge with AustralianSuper, and Australia Post Superannuation Scheme which is merging with Australian Retirement Trust.

2. Worst performing super funds named

In October, Stockspot's Fat Cat Funds Report named and shamed the worst performing superannuation funds in Australia, all of which are retail offerings.

OnePath was named the overall worst performer, followed by Colonial First State, AMP, and ClearView.

Meanwhile, Qantas Super was named the best overall performer, followed by UniSuper, HESTA, AustralianSuper, and IOOF.

This year's report compared more than 500 multi-asset investment options offered by Australia's largest 90 super funds.

The funds were assessed on how they performed after fees and compared to other super investment options of similar risk over five years. The data further analysed the success of funds based on investment strategy.

It found the top performing balanced funds based on a five-year return to be Qantas Super - Balanced at 6.10% pa, Qantas Super - Glidepath: Destination at 6.10% pa, and AustralianSuper - Conservative Balanced with 5.51% pa.

The worst balanced options were Zurich - Capital Stable with 0.59% pa, OnePath - OptiMix Conservative on 1.13% pa, and ClearView - IPS Active Dynamic 50 at 2.05% pa.

Other top performers included Qantas Super - Conservative for best moderate fund, Qantas Super - Growth was best growth option and Zurich - Balanced was the worst.

MLC Horizon 7 Accelerated Growth Portfolio was the best performing aggressive growth option while OnePath OptiMix Balanced was the worst.

3. Retail super to be wound up

At the start of the year, Equity Trustees Superannuation decided to wind up CUBS Superannuation.

In March, the retail superannuation fund offered to customers of several small players in Australia's banking sector, closed its doors.

Credit Union Building Societies Superannuation, known as CUBS Superannuation, is a retail offering overseen by Equity Trustees Superannuation.

Products or sub-plans of the fund include Bank First Super and Pension Fund, Beyond Super, Defence Bank Super and Pension Fund, Greater Rollover and Pension Fund, Hunter United Super Choice and Pension Fund, and Qudos Super and Pension Fund.

Equity Trustees Superannuation said reasons behind the decision related to "commercial and regulatory developments that impact the future sustainability of the fund" as well as the best financial interests of members.

4. Westpac offloads BT super to Mercer

In May, Westpac confirmed it signed a successor funds transfer with Mercer which saw all of its superannuation funds transferred to Mercer Super Trust.

BT is due to merge its personal and corporate superannuation funds into Mercer in the first half of next year; the agreement does not include superannuation held on the Panorama or Asgard platforms.

The Westpac Group Super Plan is included in the deal which will see a total of $37.8 billion in funds transferred.

The merged fund will manage more than $65 billion on behalf of about 850,000 members.

These members are expected to see a 25% reduction in fees, including no dollar-based administration fee and reduced percentage-based administration and investment fees. Mercer's existing members will also see their fees drop so as to match those charged to incoming BT members.

BT members also have access to Mercer's wider investment menu and will be able to retain their existing insurance arrangements.

5. ACSRF, UniSuper confirm merger

Earlier in the year, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund and UniSuper signed a Heads of Agreement to formally merge.

The two funds announced they were undertaking due diligence on a potential merger the year prior, in May the funds said the process was in the best financial interests for all members for a successor fund transfer to occur, with UniSuper being the successor fund.

At the time ACSRF had about $11 billion in funds under management and 85,000 members, while UniSuper is about $110 billion and home to more than half a million members.

6. AIA sells super investment business

AIA is offloaded its $8 billion superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life.

In an announcement made in February, AIA said the sale would allow the insurer to focus on its core business of life and health insurance and wellbeing services.

AIA came to own the business through its acquisition of CommInsure Life, which was completed last year.

It will be transferred to Resolution Life by way of a statutory asset transfer and marks Resolution Life's first acquisition since entering the local market through its acquisition of AMP Life

Resolution Life said the acquisition will add significant scale benefits, while boosting its funds under management and administration by $8.2 billion and customer base by 162,000.

The transaction was expected to take 12-18 months, with no impact to policy holders or customers.

7. Proebstl to leave legalsuper

Last month Andrew Proebstl announced he would leave the fund and exited officially on November 23, just shy of two decades in the role.

He took on the role in January 2003, joining from EY where he was a consultant to the super sector. However, between June 2000 and July 2001 he served as legalsuper's deputy fund secretary - the fund was then known as Legal Industry Superannuation Scheme.

Under his leadership, the fund has grown from $190 million to over $5 billion. It also now has more than 41,000 members. This growth was driven in large part by the seven mergers he oversaw in that time, creating the fund that it is today.

8. Australian Retirement Trust announces next merger partner

In March, Australian Retirement Trust (ART), announced its next merger partner, The Australia Post Superannuation Scheme (APSS).

At the time, APSS trustee's independent chair Mark Birrell said the merger would enable APSS to tap into the economies of scale that ART brings, given it has more than $230 billion in funds under management and over two million members.

APSS is a defined benefit plan with approximately $8 billion in assets and 28,000 members. The fund has been closed to new Australian Post employees since 2012.

APSS first announced publicly that it was exploring a merger with Sunsuper in March last year, aware at the time that Sunsuper was also engaged in merger discussions with QSuper.

9. Corporate fund to join Australian Retirement Trust

Australian Retirement Trust completed another successor fund transfer, taking over the super fund of an ASX 100 company.

On July 1, the Incitec Pivot Employees Superannuation Fund merged into Australian Retirement Trust.

The fund, also known as IPE Super, looks after retirement savings belonging to employees of Incitec Pivot Limited, an ASX-listed manufacturer of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. Towers Watson Superannuation is currently the fund's trustee.

Established in 2006, IPE Super's membership has steadily declined in recent years. As at 30 June 2021, the fund had $210.3 million in funds under management on behalf of 767 members. According to its website, Incitec Pivot employs about 4500 people, 42.5% of which are in Australia.

10. McLaren to leave BT

In March, BT's longstanding head of investment research and governance Marnie McLaren announced he was leaving the organisation.

At the time a spokesperson for BT confirmed that McLaren would leave in April as part of broader changes in the business.

McLaren has been with the wider Westpac Group for almost two decades, and has served in her current role for the last nine years.

She is also a founder of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) and currently also serves as chair of the foundation.

At FICAP's annual fundraiser in August it raised over $120,000 for SHINE for Kids and the Starlight Children's Foundation.