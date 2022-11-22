What to expect at FPA Congress 2022

The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress is back for the first time in person in three years.

Kicking off tomorrow at Sydney's ICC with the theme 'Reunite, Reset', Congress chair Marisa Broome said the event is shaping up to be quite different.

"It's over two days instead of three as it normally is. We've made it tight and much easier for people to just fly in, fly out if they need to," she explained.

She said a major focus in designing the program was ensuring that every session is practical.

"Even the big plenary sessions, which are often hosted by professional speakers with a wellbeing theme, have really practical takeouts," she said.

"If people are going to take time out of their business, they've got to come away from the event with some really good learnings."

As of last Thursday, the event had 1150 registrations, but Broome believes there may be more to come.

"We could have somewhere between 1300 or 1400 people there. I am excited really because that's up there with our biggest numbers," she said.

Broome highlighted timely regulatory sessions such as hearing from Michelle Levy just weeks out from the final Quality of Advice Review proposals and legislative updates in financial planning from ASIC, as well as panel discussions hosted by keynote speakers on the future of advice and networking events.

"It's all about big picture thinking, what advice is going to look like going forward. Let's not just be caught in the weeds of today, let's think about what we could do and how we could really shift the dial in the next decade," she said.

"Equally, I genuinely think people are there to get together and catch up with their mates."

Awaiting the outcome of a proposed merger with the Association of Financial Advisers, Broome explained this year's event holds a certain significance.

"It's the FPA's 30th anniversary and probably the last conference if the merger goes ahead, so it's a reason to celebrate 30 years of significant change," she said.

Reflecting on her first FPA Congress 30 years ago, Broome said: "It was in Hobart and the event occurred because of a merger between two organisations. I think it's really poignant that we're looking at a merger between two organisations now, to take the profession to the next step."

"I think that's a lovely, full circle of the last 30 years and what we've done in that time."

For anyone who is yet to register, she said it's not too late.

"Attendees can register on the morning of, we don't have a cap on numbers. So, if you're in Sydney or just want to fly in and fly out, you're still able to," Broome said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the FPA Professionals Congress in 2022.