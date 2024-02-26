Warren Buffet honours Charlie Munger in Berkshire shareholder letter

Warren Buffet praised his former right-hand man, Charlie Munger, as the "architect" of Berkshire Hathaway in its latest shareholder letter.

In his tribute, Buffet acknowledged Munger for guiding him to acquire wonderful businesses at fair prices rather than settling for fair business at wonderful prices, abandoning his previous approach inspired by Benjamin Graham.

"Charlie never sought to take credit for his role as creator but instead let me take the bows and receive the accolades. In a way, his relationship with me was part older brother, part loving father," Buffet said.

He went on to reiterate that Berkshire's objective is to own either all or a portion of businesses that enjoy good economics that are fundamental and enduring, particularly favouring the "rare enterprise" that can deploy additional capital at high returns in the future.

"Owning only one of these companies - and simply sitting tight - can deliver wealth almost beyond measure. Even heirs to such a holding - ugh! - sometimes live a lifetime of leisure," he said.

"We also hope these favoured businesses are run by able and trustworthy managers..."

However, Buffet admitted that only a limited number of companies in the US have the capacity to "move the needle" for Berkshire, while internationally, there are virtually "no candidates that are meaningful options for capital deployment."

"All in all, we have no possibility of eye-popping performance," Buffet said.

But Berkshire "should do a bit better" than the average American corporation and, more importantly, operate with materially less risk of permanent capital loss, he added.

Meanwhile, on the conglomerate's "not-so-secret weapon" Buffet said Berkshire's ability to immediately respond to market seizures with both huge sums and certainty of performance may offer an occasional large-scale opportunity.

"Though the stock market is massively larger than it was in our early years, today's active participants are neither more emotionally stable nor better taught than when I was in school. For whatever reasons, markets now exhibit far more casino-like behaviour than they did when I was young," Buffet said.

"The casino now resides in many homes and daily tempts the occupants."

The conglomerate's unwavering investment principle remains to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss.

"Thanks to the American tailwind and the power of compound interest, the arena in which we operate has been - and will be - rewarding if you make a couple of good decisions during a lifetime and avoid serious mistakes," Buffet said.

"I believe Berkshire can handle financial disasters of a magnitude beyond any heretofore experienced."