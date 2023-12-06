Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

VFMC selects new chair

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:45PM

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named Lisa Gay as its new chair.

The appointment follows the retirement of long-serving chair James McKenzie in August. At that time, Gay was selected to serve as chair on an interim basis.

Now, she has been named McKenzie's permanent replacement. In taking up the role, she vacates the seat of deputy chair.

"On behalf of the executive team and our people at VFMC, we extend our congratulations to Lisa on her appointment as chair," VFMC chief executive Kate Galvin said.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Lisa who brings enthusiasm, knowledge and great expertise to the role of chair."

Gay has served on the VFMC board since May 2016, while also serving as a non-executive director for Computershare and Koda Capital. She also sits on the National Gallery of Victoria's council of trustees.

Previous roles include deputy chair of the Indigenous Land Corporation, chair of ASIC's Markets Disciplinary Panel, and chair of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia.

In her executive career, Gay held several senior roles within financial services, most notably as general counsel and managing director for Goldman Sachs Australia and JBWere & Son, where she spent two decades.

Read more: VFMCVictorian Funds Management CorporationLisa GayJames McKenzieASICComputershareGoldman Sachs AustraliaJBWereKate GalvinKoda CapitalMarkets Disciplinary Panel
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC curbs high-risk offers from online trading providers
Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA
Morningstar cops greenwashing fine
Former adviser convicted over false documents
ASIC confirms adviser registration deadline
BBY manager charged with aiding and abetting
ASIC forced to pay James Mawhinney's legal costs
Treasury mulls reforming use of genetic test results by life insurers
ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct
ASIC freezes out former Magnolia Capital director

Editor's Choice

VFMC selects new chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named Lisa Gay as its new chair.

Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Financial advice businesses must supercharge their capabilities, expand their capacity, and scale up to reach and serve more Australians.

Coastal Advice Group expands reach

CHLOE WALKER
The Newcastle-based group has acquired RI Brighton and Wealth for Life Financial Planning as part of its strategy to become one of the leading financial advice providers in the country.

Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has acquired Vanguard's outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) function, taking on board its 120-strong team.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.