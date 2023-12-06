VFMC selects new chairBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023 12:45PM
Read more: VFMC, Victorian Funds Management Corporation, Lisa Gay, James McKenzie, ASIC, Computershare, Goldman Sachs Australia, JBWere, Kate Galvin, Koda Capital, Markets Disciplinary Panel
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named Lisa Gay as its new chair.
The appointment follows the retirement of long-serving chair James McKenzie in August. At that time, Gay was selected to serve as chair on an interim basis.
Now, she has been named McKenzie's permanent replacement. In taking up the role, she vacates the seat of deputy chair.
"On behalf of the executive team and our people at VFMC, we extend our congratulations to Lisa on her appointment as chair," VFMC chief executive Kate Galvin said.
"We look forward to continuing our work with Lisa who brings enthusiasm, knowledge and great expertise to the role of chair."
Gay has served on the VFMC board since May 2016, while also serving as a non-executive director for Computershare and Koda Capital. She also sits on the National Gallery of Victoria's council of trustees.
Previous roles include deputy chair of the Indigenous Land Corporation, chair of ASIC's Markets Disciplinary Panel, and chair of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia.
In her executive career, Gay held several senior roles within financial services, most notably as general counsel and managing director for Goldman Sachs Australia and JBWere & Son, where she spent two decades.
Related News
Editor's Choice
VFMC selects new chair
Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA
Coastal Advice Group expands reach
Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Edwina Maloney
AMP LIMITED