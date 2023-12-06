VFMC selects new chair

Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named Lisa Gay as its new chair.

The appointment follows the retirement of long-serving chair James McKenzie in August. At that time, Gay was selected to serve as chair on an interim basis.

Now, she has been named McKenzie's permanent replacement. In taking up the role, she vacates the seat of deputy chair.

"On behalf of the executive team and our people at VFMC, we extend our congratulations to Lisa on her appointment as chair," VFMC chief executive Kate Galvin said.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Lisa who brings enthusiasm, knowledge and great expertise to the role of chair."

Gay has served on the VFMC board since May 2016, while also serving as a non-executive director for Computershare and Koda Capital. She also sits on the National Gallery of Victoria's council of trustees.

Previous roles include deputy chair of the Indigenous Land Corporation, chair of ASIC's Markets Disciplinary Panel, and chair of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia.

In her executive career, Gay held several senior roles within financial services, most notably as general counsel and managing director for Goldman Sachs Australia and JBWere & Son, where she spent two decades.