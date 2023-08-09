Vanguard reveals the premier asset class of the last 30 years

Vanguard has delivered a stark reminder of the resilience of long-term investing with its 22nd annual Index Chart.

Despite major global upheavals, including the COVID-pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the Global Financial Crisis, Australian shares have delivered an average annual return of 9.2% over the past 30 years.

Vanguard Australia head of financial adviser services Balaji Gopal said: "Vanguard's annual Index Chart puts into perspective the importance of approaching investing with a long-term mindset. While investors shouldn't rely on past performance, 30 years of market history has proved that the impact of geopolitical, economic, and social events on performance is usually short-lived, and markets will typically recover and rise over time."

"Looking back over the last few decades, bear markets on average last only 0.9 years and are generally followed by a bull market, averaging 6.5 years. Investors who stay invested through downturns are therefore best poised to benefit when markets inevitably bounce back."

This financial year, Australian shares rebounded significantly, generating a 14.8% return, up from the prior year's decline of -7.4%.

More broadly, all other asset classes saw positive returns, contrasting sharply from last year's negative performance across the board.

US shares led the pack this year, delivering a 23.5% return between 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, bouncing back from its -2.45 dip the previous year.

Meanwhile, Australian bonds also registered a recovery, achieving a 1.2% return as opposed to its steep drop of -10.5% in FY22.

Cash, which was the best-performing asset class last year with a 0.1% yield, managed a return of 2.9% this year, placing it among the lower-performing assets.

"Although volatility smooths out in the long run, markets are unpredictable in the short run. The best performing asset class one year is not guaranteed to be the best the following year, and vice versa," Gopal said.

"Take bonds for example - last year, fixed income markets were caught in a perfect storm of surging inflation, rate hikes, and an unusual correlation with equities. This year however, return expectations for bonds have significantly improved, and yields and spreads have stabilised. Investors are again realising the diversification and income benefits bonds can provide as they begin to bounce back.

"This is why diversifying across asset classes - and making sure you have both growth (such as equities) and defensive components (such as bonds) in a portfolio - is the most effective way to mitigate market uncertainty."

Vanguard also illustrated the power of indexing. The investment manager's data reveals that a $10,000 investment in broad Australian shares back in 1993 would have risen to around $138,800 today, a return of 9.2%.

Conversely, investing $10,000 in US shares would have yielded an even greater sum of $176,200, an annual return of 10% per annum.

"Investing in the broad market via index funds or ETFs can produce powerful returns for investors over time if they give their investments the opportunity to grow," Gopal said.

"Additionally, by combining a mix of asset classes and adjusting that allocation as they age, investors can balance their risk and returns at every stage of their life to achieve their financial goals - from building their wealth all the way through to preserving their savings in retirement.

"It's the same philosophy that underpins our Vanguard Super Lifecycle offer; let the market work for you by investing broadly, diversifying, and staying the course."

Vanguard Super came to fruition in November 2022, three years after it first announced plans for a superannuation offering. As previously reported by Financial Standard, the product has 36 cohorts and begins to taper allocations to growth assets once a member reaches the age of 47 - diverging from typical lifecycle products that adjust allocations four or five times.

Former Vanguard head of superannuation Michael Lovett masterminded its development and rollout. However, his tenure was brief, exiting just three months post-launch. In his stead, Shannon Nutter has stepped up as the acting head of the super business.

As of May, Financial Standard reports that Vanguard Super has assets under management (AUM) of over $500 million.