VanEck to unveil private credit ETF

VanEck is scheduled to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in private credit companies.

The VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF will start trading as LEND on the ASX on February 2.

LEND will track the LPX Listed Private Credit AUD Hedged Index (LEND Index), which includes 25 global listed private credit companies.

VanEck chief executive and managing director for Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said the LEND Index returns over 10% p.a. and over the last 15 years achieved an income yield of about 8.6% p.a.

As a result, he said there has been immense interest in private credit strategies, which outstripped all other major asset classes in 2023 from an income perspective.

"This world of potentially higher rates for longer also bodes well for this asset class. As private credit is typically operating on a floating rate, it can offer interest rate protection should inflation persist or continue to be sticky," he said.

"Growth in the private credit segment is an unparalleled global phenomenon. We're seeing private credit increasingly taking over the core business of traditional banks, that is, the provision of debt capital to medium-sized companies and real estate. Australian investors will now be able to access this growing opportunity via an ETF on ASX."

Most recently, VanEck launched three new AUD-hedged international equity ETFs and three Australian government bond ETFs.

An analysis by Stockspot found the Global X FANG+ ETF (FANG) and the Global X Semiconductor ETF (SEMI) achieved the highest gains of 56.1% and 55.5% respectively in 2023.

Next in line, the Betashares Global Uranium ETF (URNM) posted a 47.9% return, as uranium prices surged to their highest levels in over a decade, driven by heightened demand and supply constraints.