VanEck launches gold bullion ETF

VanEck Gold Bullion ETF (ASX code: NUGG), the ETF is physically backed by gold bullion sourced from Australian gold producers, has listed on the ASX.

NUGG is VanEck's 32nd ETF listed on the ASX; it can be converted by investors, from their ETF holdings, into physical gold at the Perth Mint.

VanEck chief executive and managing director Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said: "NUGG is an exciting launch, extending on VanEck's global leadership in gold investing that stretches more than 50 years, encompassing gold equites and bullion across ETFs and active funds."

"VanEck launched the US's first gold equity fund in 1968, and that fund is still around today. Our gold miners ETF (GDX), since its launch in 2006, is one of the most actively traded ETFs in the world.

He added that investors are increasingly looking for transparency for their precious metals purchases.

"The gold bullion that physically backs NUGG, is held in a vault at The Perth Mint and is sourced from Australian gold producers. A list of the allocated gold bars that make up the fund's assets will be made available on our website daily," he said.

VanEck touted that NUGG's gold is only sourced from Australian gold producers whose operations adhere to the LBMA Responsible Gold Guidance. The company also said NUGG is the most cost-effective gold bullion ETF on the ASX.

"NUGG's launch is timely given the financial and political uncertainty the world faces," Neiron concluded.

"History has shown, when confidence erodes, or when there is extreme volatility in markets, investors turn to gold. Importantly, with NUGG, investors can gain confidence from the ability to physically access the gold from The Perth Mint, gold that is Australian sourced."