US regulator fines DWS US$25m for greenwashing, AML offences

DWS Investment Management's American operations will pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission US$25 million to settle charges stemming from greenwashing claims and failures to develop an anti-money laundering (AML) program for mutual funds it advised.

In the case of greenwashing, the SEC found that DWS made "materially misleading statements about its controls for incorporating ESG factors into research and investment recommendations for ESG integrated products, including certain actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts".

DWS marketed itself as a leader in ESG adhering to specific policies to integrate such considerations into its investments.

However, from August 2018 until late 2021, DWS failed to adequately implement certain provisions of its global ESG integration policy as it had led clients and investors to believe it would.

The SEC found that it also failed to adopt and implement policies and procedures reasonably designed to ensure that its public statements about the ESG integrated products were accurate.

"Whether advertising how they incorporate ESG factors into investment recommendations or making any other representation that is material to investors, investment advisers must ensure that their actions conform to their words," said SEC division of enforcement deputy director Sanjay Wadhwa, who is head of the SEC's Climate and ESG Task Force.

"Here, DWS advertised that ESG was in its "DNA," but, as the SEC's order finds, its investment professionals failed to follow the ESG investment processes that it marketed."

Relating to the AML allegations, the regulator said DWS caused mutual funds it advised to fail to develop and implement a reasonably designed AML program to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act and applicable Financial Crimes Enforcement Network regulations.

"The SEC's order finds that DWS advised mutual funds with billions of dollars in assets yet failed to ensure that the funds had an AML program tailored to their specific risks, as required by law," said SEC division of enforcement Gurbir S. Grewal.

"Importantly, those AML obligations require mutual funds to establish and implement individualised programs to detect and prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. I congratulate the Asset Management Unit for bringing this important mutual fund AML enforcement action."

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, DWS agreed to a cease-and-desist order and a US$6 million penalty in the AML action; and to a cease-and-desist order, censure, and a US$19 million penalty in the ESG misstatements action.

Both investigations were led by the Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit (AMU).