US default risk: Are credit default swaps signalling trouble?

A Western Asset product specialist says rising credit default swap (CDS) spreads have sparked concerns. However, he downplayed the risk of a US default, calling it a "very low probability event".

Robert Abad recalled the sole instance of a "technical" default by the US in 1979 was due to a backlog in word processing causing a delay in the payment of maturing US Treasury bills. Further, he noted that the US debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960, under both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Still, Abad acknowledged the growing market concerns due to intense political partisanship.

"Today's supercharged political partisanship - with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives and Democrats controlling the Senate and the White House - has only served to heighten market concerns that we might not see a political compromise on the debt ceiling," he said.

"This fear partially explains the recent spike in US CDS spreads."

Nevertheless, Abad pointed out that the CDS market for sovereign risk is mainly made up of emerging market countries like Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and Turkey.

The US CDS market is still relatively new and much smaller in size when compared to US Treasury bonds, he said.

Further, the illiquidity of the US CDS market, along with the restrictions on market-making by non-US banks, partially explaining the drastic increase in US CDS spreads, he added.

But what happens if the debt ceiling isn't raised?

Abad introduced the concept of the "x-date", the estimated date when the US would exhaust its funds to meet its obligations, with the debt ceiling currently not raised.

Should the debt ceiling not be raised by the x-date, he forecast the Federal Reserve to prioritise interest and principal payments on federal securities. Moreover, contingency plans are in place to deal with market disruptions in the event of an imminent default.

Though, Abad stressed the high political and economic cost of such alternatives.

"We believe a default on any Treasury payment would precipitate a severe market reaction with market volatility approaching or even exceeding levels observed during the 2008 global financial crisis," he said.

"In such a scenario, we would anticipate that Congress would move quickly to resolve the situation; however, a default would call the relative economic and political stability of the US into question."