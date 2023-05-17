Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

US default risk: Are credit default swaps signalling trouble?

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023   12:35PM

A Western Asset product specialist says rising credit default swap (CDS) spreads have sparked concerns. However, he downplayed the risk of a US default, calling it a "very low probability event".

Robert Abad recalled the sole instance of a "technical" default by the US in 1979 was due to a backlog in word processing causing a delay in the payment of maturing US Treasury bills. Further, he noted that the US debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960, under both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Still, Abad acknowledged the growing market concerns due to intense political partisanship.

"Today's supercharged political partisanship - with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives and Democrats controlling the Senate and the White House - has only served to heighten market concerns that we might not see a political compromise on the debt ceiling," he said.

"This fear partially explains the recent spike in US CDS spreads."

Nevertheless, Abad pointed out that the CDS market for sovereign risk is mainly made up of emerging market countries like Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and Turkey.

The US CDS market is still relatively new and much smaller in size when compared to US Treasury bonds, he said.

Further, the illiquidity of the US CDS market, along with the restrictions on market-making by non-US banks, partially explaining the drastic increase in US CDS spreads, he added.

But what happens if the debt ceiling isn't raised?

Abad introduced the concept of the "x-date", the estimated date when the US would exhaust its funds to meet its obligations, with the debt ceiling currently not raised.

Should the debt ceiling not be raised by the x-date, he forecast the Federal Reserve to prioritise interest and principal payments on federal securities. Moreover, contingency plans are in place to deal with market disruptions in the event of an imminent default.

Though, Abad stressed the high political and economic cost of such alternatives.

"We believe a default on any Treasury payment would precipitate a severe market reaction with market volatility approaching or even exceeding levels observed during the 2008 global financial crisis," he said.

"In such a scenario, we would anticipate that Congress would move quickly to resolve the situation; however, a default would call the relative economic and political stability of the US into question."

Read more: Credit default swapUS defaultUS TreasuryWestern AssetEconomicsFederal ReserveFranklin TempletonRobert Abad
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Last chance to vote: MAX Awards
US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates
JPMorgan among banks to bid in First Republic sale
$100bn withdrawal triggers First Republic stock plunge
Lonsec nabs Franklin Templeton sales director
US CPI inflation rate stays stubbornly high
Global economic growth hits 20-year low: IMF
Lowe reinforces more hikes may come
Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF
UBS throws $4.8bn lifeline to Credit Suisse

Editor's Choice

Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUM

CHLOE WALKER
Hostplus says the growth has been driven by a combination of mergers and strong member growth.

Former super fund investment chief lands new gig

CHLOE WALKER
Foresters Financial has appointed former Media Super executive Michael McQueen as its new chief investment officer.

Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have maintained a steady foothold in Australian equities, owning 38% of the market capitalisation, new research from Rainmaker finds.

Former Mason Stevens chief sells boutique

KARREN VERGARA
The investment management business founded by Mason Stevens' former chief executive and investments lead has been acquired by another boutique.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.