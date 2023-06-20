URF investors reject K2 as RE

URF investors reject K2 as REBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023 12:42PM
An overwhelming number of investors in E&P Financial Group's US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) have rejected K2 Asset Management as its new responsible entity.
Unitholders of URF voted against appointing K2 Asset Management (KAM) as its RE yesterday at a general meeting, with 75.9% rejecting the move.
This is despite E&P Investments' three other funds - CD Private Equity Fund I, II, III - voting in favour of replacing E&P Investments with KAM as RE.
CD Private Equity Fund I, II, III have $301 million in funds under management. KAM will also provide fund accounting services, replacing incumbent Australian Fund Accounting Services for the three funds.
The CD III Australian Wholesale Fund will transition to KAM's RE services on August 15.
"As the vote was unsuccessful, E&PIL will remain as responsible entity of the fund and retain the required personnel and support to implement its role appropriately. E&P Financial Group Limited's stated strategic objective is exiting non-core businesses, including E&PIL," parent company E&P Financial said.
Consequently, E&P Financial said it was open to alternative proposals.
"Further analysis would need to be completed with regards to any internalisation proposal. There would be costs involved in internalising the RE function which would be payable by the Fund, and there are regulatory hurdles to overcome," E&P Financial said.
In terms of fees, KAM charges 0.05% (exclusive of GST) and 0.225% in admin fees of gross assets. As RE, E&P Investments charged 0.08% and 0.25% respectively.
On June 27, investors in CD Private Equity Fund V and the Venture Capital Opportunities Fund will have the chance to vote on whether they want to switch to KAM.
In March, E&P Investments flagged it would replace itself for its funds based on investor feedback and as part of its broader strategy to exit non-core businesses.
