UniSuper spends $1bn on European mobile towers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 8 MAY 2023   12:29PM

UniSuper has made its first direct infrastructure investment in Europe, securing a 5% stake in mobile towers business, Vantage Towers.

Vantage Towers operates 83,000 sites across 10 European markets, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Vodafone, Europe's largest mobile network operator, is both an anchor tenant and major shareholder of the company.

A consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and KKR recently entered into an agreement with Vodafone to invest in Vantage Towers. UniSuper joined the consortium through its relationship with KKR.

UniSuper head of private markets Sandra Lee said the investment will complement the fund's extensive infrastructure portfolio, including Sydney, Adelaide, and Brisbane Airports, Transurban Chesapeake, as well as a growing allocation to forestry assets.

"This is a high-quality defensive infrastructure investment with strong fundamentals and growth prospects. It adds to UniSuper's approximately $15 billion private markets portfolio and is positioned to deliver excellent results for our members over the long term," Lee said.

"The expected significant growth in data demand underpins our interest in the digital infrastructure sector. At a time of economic uncertainty, we remain cautiously opportunistic, and this is a great example of that approach.

"We look forward to a strong relationship with KKR going forward as well as working alongside the Vantage Towers management team and our co-investors. As genuine active long-term investors, we continue to look for sizable opportunities that grow our members' retirement savings."

