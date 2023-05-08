UniSuper spends $1bn on European mobile towers

UniSuper spends $1bn on European mobile towersBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 8 MAY 2023 12:29PM
Read more: UniSuper, Europe, Vantage Towers, Investment, KKR, Vodafone, Sandra Lee, Global Infrastructure Partners, Transurban, Superannuation
UniSuper has made its first direct infrastructure investment in Europe, securing a 5% stake in mobile towers business, Vantage Towers.
Vantage Towers operates 83,000 sites across 10 European markets, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Vodafone, Europe's largest mobile network operator, is both an anchor tenant and major shareholder of the company.
A consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and KKR recently entered into an agreement with Vodafone to invest in Vantage Towers. UniSuper joined the consortium through its relationship with KKR.
UniSuper head of private markets Sandra Lee said the investment will complement the fund's extensive infrastructure portfolio, including Sydney, Adelaide, and Brisbane Airports, Transurban Chesapeake, as well as a growing allocation to forestry assets.
"This is a high-quality defensive infrastructure investment with strong fundamentals and growth prospects. It adds to UniSuper's approximately $15 billion private markets portfolio and is positioned to deliver excellent results for our members over the long term," Lee said.
"The expected significant growth in data demand underpins our interest in the digital infrastructure sector. At a time of economic uncertainty, we remain cautiously opportunistic, and this is a great example of that approach.
"We look forward to a strong relationship with KKR going forward as well as working alongside the Vantage Towers management team and our co-investors. As genuine active long-term investors, we continue to look for sizable opportunities that grow our members' retirement savings."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers
How this budget was built
Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives
Budget delivers surplus, with a catch
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Investing for the future - how NFPs can navigate a high-interest environment
Musings on the $3m cap consultation paper
Allison Hill
QIC LIMITED