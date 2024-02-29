Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 FEB 2024   12:20PM

A key Morningstar executive is taking on the newly created role in May.

Annika Bradley has been appointed senior manager, investment specialist (policy and advice) at UniSuper.

She is currently director, manager research ratings for Asia Pacific at Morningstar, a role she's held since July 2021.

UniSuper said Bradley will lead its investment governance and compliance processes while supporting internal and external financial advisers on investment issues.

"We're delighted to welcome Annika to our team," UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said.

"She brings a breadth of experience to a role that will be truly multi-faceted adding to our strong, in-house capability as we continue to expand and grow."

Bradley has been in the financial services industry for close to two decades. Her other previous roles include portfolio manager at QSuper and head of SMSF investment solutions at Eviser. Before joining Morningstar, Bradley spent over five years as a consultant to wealth management and institutional businesses.

As for non-executive roles, Bradley sits on the board of CIMA Society of Australia and is a member of the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust's investment committee.

UniSuper currently has about $124 billion in funds under management.

Read more: UniSuperMorningstarAnnika BradleyCIMA Society of AustraliaEviserJohn PearcePort Curtis Coral Coast Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Highest paid industry super executives revealed
ESSSuper welcomes strategy lead
Aussies do not underspend in retirement, say super funds
Mergers a boon for super member growth
Head of property at Hostplus exits
UniSuper buys up Deer Park site
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
UniSuper appoints chief risk officer
Bloom Impact, MSC pulled up for greenwashing
Magellan needs more consistent progress: Morningstar

Editor's Choice

Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
ASIC has obtained an interim order from the Federal Court to restrict former Blockchain Global director Liang Guo, also known as Allan Guo, from leaving Australia.

UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
A key Morningstar executive is taking on the newly created role in May.

HNWI collecting activity stoops: Knight Frank

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:35PM
Despite a slew of record-breaking sales, luxury investment markets weakened in 2023, according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII).

Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Analysis shows an annuity that pays an income equivalent to the Age Pension would cost a retiree more than $500,000.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach