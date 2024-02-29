UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role

A key Morningstar executive is taking on the newly created role in May.

Annika Bradley has been appointed senior manager, investment specialist (policy and advice) at UniSuper.

She is currently director, manager research ratings for Asia Pacific at Morningstar, a role she's held since July 2021.

UniSuper said Bradley will lead its investment governance and compliance processes while supporting internal and external financial advisers on investment issues.

"We're delighted to welcome Annika to our team," UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said.

"She brings a breadth of experience to a role that will be truly multi-faceted adding to our strong, in-house capability as we continue to expand and grow."

Bradley has been in the financial services industry for close to two decades. Her other previous roles include portfolio manager at QSuper and head of SMSF investment solutions at Eviser. Before joining Morningstar, Bradley spent over five years as a consultant to wealth management and institutional businesses.

As for non-executive roles, Bradley sits on the board of CIMA Society of Australia and is a member of the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust's investment committee.

UniSuper currently has about $124 billion in funds under management.