Trustees must improve IDR processes: ASIC

Superannuation trustees have a lot of work to do when it comes to complaints handling, ASIC says.

A new report from the regulator has found some superannuation trustees have sub-standard arrangements for managing complaints. The finding is based on a review of 35 trustees, with 10 of those selected for a more detailed review in Stage 2.

When it comes to timeframes for handling complaints, ASIC said consistently meeting the maximum response timeframe under RG 271 - 45 calendar days unless an objection to a death benefit distribution - is challenging some trustees, highlighting "substantial concerns with the time taken by a small number of trustees." The findings show of the 49,029 complaints received by 35 trustees in the review period (October 2021 to February 2022), 63% were closed within five business days. Seven of the 38 funds sent more than 10% of responses after 45 days.

Further, many trustees are routinely failing to inform complainants when a response will exceed the maximum timeframe, putting at risk the complainant's ability to complain to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). They're also often failing to explain why there's been a delay, ASIC said. It found 48% of the total complaints reviewed did not receive a delay notification when they should have. For the 10 trustees in the Stage 2 review, ASIC looked at 70 notifications and only 46% included reasons for the delay. Further, 40% didn't even receive a notification.

Turning to the content of trustees' written responses to complainants, ASIC noted that AFCA's contact details were omitted in 16% of responses. Further, 4% left out information on the complainants right to go to AFCA entirely.

It also said all trustees can improve the readability and consumer focus of their responses. Just three of the 10 trustees in Stage 2 present their IDR policies in a language other than English, while five of the 10 provide the IDR policy in other formats for members with a disability. Looking at the language used in each response letter, the review found 19% of the IDR policies in Stage 2 used highly complex language.

Elsewhere, ASIC said compliance with the requirements related to systemic issues needs attention, while some board reports lacked sufficient detail on internal dispute resolution (IDR) metrics to communicate fund performance. Further, ASIC said some trustees need to work on ensuring their IDR processes put the consumer first, and that they use intelligence from complaints to continually improve; only 50% of trustees said they do this already.

From 2023, all trustees will be required to report IDR data to ASIC every six months.

In August, the regulator released preliminary findings of the review, saying at the time that some trustees were also failing to adequately record complaints received.

In response to the report, Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said: "Consumers have been left on hold for too long, it's time for super funds to stop talking about putting members first and actually respond to complaints on time. Perversely, super funds lobbied for longer response times than banks and insurers and now we find they can't even keep to these generous timeframes."

In selecting the trustees for the review, in Stage 1 (35 trustees) each trustee had more than 50,000 members and most had over $10 billion in assets. They came from a mix of sectors and had a combined $1.5 trillion in assets. Funds likely to go through a merger in 2022-23 were excluded.

In selecting the trustees for Stage 2 (10 trustees), ASIC used the information gathered in Stage 1 and other information it already had on hand for the trustees. They also represented a range of sectors and held a collective 5.1 million member accounts and $361 billion in assets, as at 30 June 2021.