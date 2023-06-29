Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC

Super funds are not doing enough to address duplicate member accounts, with an ASIC review forcing some trustees to remediate members.

Under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993, super trustees must have processes in place to tackle multiple accounts within a fund where it is deemed to be in the best interests of the member. Intra-fund consolidation must be undertaken at least once each financial year - an obligation written into law a decade ago.

A recent review of nine trustees by ASIC found three of the nine did not have documented business rules for identifying and merging multiple accounts across some or all their super funds. Of those that did have processes in place, some trustees had rules that excluded certain cohorts of members - despite intra-fund consolidation laws applying to all members.

Since the review, ASIC said all nine trustees either have or are working to have documented processes that apply to all members. Five are undertaking the matching process monthly, or moving to do so, with three more undertaking it at least quarterly, the regulator said.

Looking at best interest assessments, eight of the nine trustees undertook some form of assessment across one or more of their funds. One of them determined that it was never appropriate for a member to have more than one account and automatically consolidated any multiple accounts identified. Meanwhile, ASIC said the trustee that failed to assess members' best interests in this regard has committed to rectifying this.

Meantime, two trustees in the review were relying solely on their administrator to have a policy on consolidating multiple accounts and did not have any internal policies on doing so. ASIC said this contributed to inconsistent or inadequate treatment of duplicate accounts across the trustees' funds.

"By comparison, trustees that implemented robust reporting, review and auditing procedures demonstrated better practice. For example, one trustee required monthly reports from their administrator detailing the volume of duplicate accounts, and a commitment to keep the number of duplicate accounts below a certain threshold," ASIC said.

However, it wasn't all bad news. ASIC found most trustees that were reviewed are contacting members about their multiple accounts before consolidating them despite not actually having to under law. Six of the trustees check with the member whether consolidation is in their best interests, ASIC added.

"It is good practice to contact members when duplicate accounts are identified and to remind them about duplicates on a regular basis because a member's situation or capacity to address the issue is likely to change over time," the regulator said.

ASIC also found three trustees have a process for checking for existing accounts on account creation despite not being required to.

Still, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said the failures identified were troubling.

"It shouldn't take an ASIC review for super trustees to comply with the law. We are concerned about some of the failures uncovered in our review and are considering other regulatory action for more serious concerns," she said.

"We expect all trustees to closely review their policies and procedures against the issues identified and take immediate steps to close the gaps. We will continue to monitor how trustees are consolidating duplicate accounts. Where we identify serious failures impacting consumers, we will take enforcement action where appropriate."

As at June 2022, there were about three million people holding two or more superannuation accounts, a portion of which were people with more than one account with the same fund. According to the Productivity Commission, unnecessary multiple accounts can leave someone over $50,000 worse off in retirement.

Following the review, three super trustees have commenced remediation programs aimed at refunding fees and premiums paid on multiple accounts that were not identified. While ASIC did not name the trustees remediating members, last month AustralianSuper admitted it was refunding $70 million to about 100,000 current and former members who had multiple accounts, with the average payment expected to be about $650.

The news prompted Super Consumers Australia to call on ASIC and APRA to do more to address the issue and be transparent about which funds are failing to look out for their members.

That said, the Protecting Your Super reforms introduced the stapling of accounts in November 2021, meaning the creation of unintentional duplicate accounts should naturally reduce in time.