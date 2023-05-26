Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies

Treasury has proposed a 1.5% increase in the Financial Institutions Supervisory Levies for the 2023-24 financial year, including a $7.2 million budgetary boost for APRA.

Treasury papers revealed the total funding required under the levies in 2023-24 for all relevant Commonwealth agencies is $263.6 million, up from last year ($259.6 million). The increase stems primarily from a 3.4% lift in APRA levies, which now stand at $222 million.

The proposed changes to APRA funding from levies showed some noteworthy changes between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years across industry sectors.

Authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs), including large and small banks, building societies, and credit unions, experienced a slight increase from $91.4 million to $91.6 million. ADIs are forecast to constitute 34.8% of total levies in 2023-24, slightly less than 36.6% the year prior. APRA will focus on maintaining the financial and operational resilience of these institutions.

The life insurance sector, including friendly societies, also saw a modest rise in levy funding, from $20 million to $20.4 million. APRA will focus on the long-term sustainability of individual disability income insurance and improving decision-making through data support.

In contrast, levy funding for general insurance dropped from $30.2 million to $29.5 million. The industry faces challenges such as natural disasters, rising reinsurance costs, and an adverse economic environment, so APRA will focus on building industry resilience.

The superannuation industry experienced a significant increase in its levy funding from $61.3 million to $70.1 million. Levies from the superannuation sector are projected to represent 42.3% of total levies, up from 39.5% in the previous year. APRA will continue to concentrate on improving member outcomes and addressing deficiencies in trustee practices.

Meanwhile, the total levy funding requirement for Commonwealth agencies such as ASIC and the ACCC was completely eliminated from the 2023-24 Budget, accounting for a $3.6 million reduction in the total financing required. Further, a slight decline (-1.6%) in the levy for the ATO offset the total funding requirement.