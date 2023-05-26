Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAY 2023   12:33PM

Treasury has proposed a 1.5% increase in the Financial Institutions Supervisory Levies for the 2023-24 financial year, including a $7.2 million budgetary boost for APRA.

Treasury papers revealed the total funding required under the levies in 2023-24 for all relevant Commonwealth agencies is $263.6 million, up from last year ($259.6 million). The increase stems primarily from a 3.4% lift in APRA levies, which now stand at $222 million.

The proposed changes to APRA funding from levies showed some noteworthy changes between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years across industry sectors.

Authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs), including large and small banks, building societies, and credit unions, experienced a slight increase from $91.4 million to $91.6 million. ADIs are forecast to constitute 34.8% of total levies in 2023-24, slightly less than 36.6% the year prior. APRA will focus on maintaining the financial and operational resilience of these institutions.

The life insurance sector, including friendly societies, also saw a modest rise in levy funding, from $20 million to $20.4 million. APRA will focus on the long-term sustainability of individual disability income insurance and improving decision-making through data support.

In contrast, levy funding for general insurance dropped from $30.2 million to $29.5 million. The industry faces challenges such as natural disasters, rising reinsurance costs, and an adverse economic environment, so APRA will focus on building industry resilience.

The superannuation industry experienced a significant increase in its levy funding from $61.3 million to $70.1 million. Levies from the superannuation sector are projected to represent 42.3% of total levies, up from 39.5% in the previous year. APRA will continue to concentrate on improving member outcomes and addressing deficiencies in trustee practices.

Meanwhile, the total levy funding requirement for Commonwealth agencies such as ASIC and the ACCC was completely eliminated from the 2023-24 Budget, accounting for a $3.6 million reduction in the total financing required. Further, a slight decline (-1.6%) in the levy for the ATO offset the total funding requirement.

Read more: APRATreasuryFinancial InstitutionsATOASICACCC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC, APRA reviewer deprioritised by government
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
AustralianSuper mistake spurs call for regulatory intervention
MySuper inches to $1tn
APRA finalises rules for financial crisis readiness
Super funds must prioritise member experience: Consultant
Cbus, EISS Super finalise merger
Adviser PI premiums up 40%: APRA
Mine Super to close Choice option
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG

Editor's Choice

FS Sustainability reveals ESG Power50

STAFF WRITER
The 50 most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies have been named in the inaugural ESG Power50 guide.

Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies

ANDREW MCKEAN
Treasury has proposed a 1.5% increase in the Financial Institutions Supervisory Levies for the 2023-24 financial year, including a $7.2 million budgetary boost for APRA.

Aware Super bolsters strategy team

ELIZABETH FRY
Aware Super has expanded its investment strategy team with the hire of four new specialists and has set up a new investment risk division.

Melissa Caddick declared dead by coroner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The fraudster who purported to be a financial adviser to scam upwards of $23 million out of family and friends is likely dead, the inquest has found.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.