Economics

Treasury outlines plans to boost employment

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 26 SEP 2023   12:34PM

The government has unveiled its plan to overhaul the employment system in its newly released whitepaper, including encouraging older Australians to stay in the workforce by extending the work bonus and introducing a new skills passport.

The Working Future report's contents aim to ensure more Australians leverage "big shifts" underway in the economy over the coming decades. The government said the paper preempts future challenges that will impact Australia's workforce, such as an ageing population, increased demand for care services, technological and digital innovation, climate shifts, and geopolitical risks.

The document presents 31 future reform directions that will guide the policymaking of government as well as the work of industry, unions, the education sector, and civil society. The government has also outlined nine main areas of focus and said it will look to take immediate action on each.

Amid the nation's rapidly changing demographic, the white paper announced two key changes for pension and income support recipients.

Firstly, it will look to permanently enhance the work bonus for pensioners over the Age Pension age and eligible veterans.

This will involve providing new entrants with a starting income bank balance and preserving the higher work bonus maximum cap to provide more choice and flexibility to participate in the workforce.

Pending the passage of legislation, from next January all new pension entrants over Age Pension age and eligible veterans will have a starting work bonus income bank balance of $4000 rather than $0. Meanwhile, existing and new recipients will retain the current elevated maximum work bonus balance limit of $11,800 rather than $7800.

Further, the government will double the employment income nil rate period to almost six months (12 fortnights). This will reduce barriers for income support recipients to take up work by allowing them to retain concession cards and other supplementary benefits for a longer period when they first get back into employment.

The government said this will apply to recipients of JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Austudy, ABSTUDY, Parenting Payment, Age Pension, Disability Support Pension and Carer Payment.

"This is about putting the right incentives in place to get more Australians into work," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"We want to make sure the stepping stones are in place to enable more Australians to take up a job or work more hours."

The paper also unveiled the government's plan to create a national skills passport to assist workers in promoting their qualifications and businesses in finding skilled workers.

The passport could potentially combine a person's qualifications across VET and higher education.

The government said it's currently in consultation with employers, unions, and the tertiary education sector to scope out the needs of different parties.

A plan to collaborate with Indigenous representative body the Coalition of Peaks and other First Nations stakeholders to scope an economic partnership is also in the works in a bid to tackle a lag in the employment rate of First Nations people.

According to the paper, in 2021 Indigenous Australians aged 15 to 64 had a 52.2% employment rate compared to 74.6% for non-Indigenous people in the same age group, a 22.4% gap.

The partnership will focus on the strengths of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and community-controlled organisations, opportunities for job creation and translating First Nations' knowledge, assets, interests and rights into tangible, sustainable social and economic benefits for communities.

"Having a job is one of the building blocks of a good life - but too many Indigenous Australians are missing out. This hurts individuals and families, and diminishes our nation," said minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.

"The current system isn't working - and we need to do things better."

Elsewhere, the government is also looking to fast-track six TAFE centres of excellence and will enable TAFEs to deliver new bachelor equivalent higher apprenticeships independent of universities.

A new education strategy will accelerate the take-up of higher apprenticeships in the priority areas of net zero, care, and digitalization, with the government aiming to double higher apprenticeship commencements in these areas.

Read more: TAFEIndigenous Australians Minister Linda BurneyCoalition of PeaksTreasurer Jim Chalmers
