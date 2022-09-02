The time is right: AFA chief

The proposed merger between the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has seen a mixed response, with many questioning the timing, but Phil Anderson says it's the right time.

The idea of the two associations joining forces has certainly been on the industry's radar for some time, but the ideal moment is now, AFA chief executive Phil Anderson to Financial Standard.

"The importance of doing it has been there for a while, however in the last few years other pressures have existed in the financial advice profession; the reduction in adviser numbers was one of the factors that ultimately led us to this point," he explained.

"The reality is the advice profession has been through a period of momentous change and bringing two associations together is a significant amount of work. You can't do that when you're dealing with everything else."

Anderson said the AFA is at a point where it can clearly see the benefits of the merger.

"The point I would like to make is this hasn't happened in a vacuum; we've had to do a lot of work to bring the two associations closer together to make this next step possible," he said.

"You've got to bring the associations together, you've got to build relationships, you've got to build trust."

A secondary benefit, Anderson points out, is that of scale.

"If you analyse ASIC FAR data, the FPA is the largest association in the financial advice space, we're the second largest," he said.

"You then go to other groups and accounting bodies, the SMSF Association is there as well. Following that, there are some really small associations."

Some industry feedback suggests the SMSF Association should be included in the merger. Anderson said, ultimately, that would be up to them.

"What I would point out is the SMSF Association is a specialist firm that has both advisers and accountants. They are a good organisation and we work closely with them but it's not like they are exclusive to the advice space," he said.

"There will be a lot of their adviser members who are also members of the FPA and to lesser extent members of the AFA.

"When you look at it there's a lot of people who choose to be members of multiple associations, because of the different values they get out of those different associations.

"The merger of the FPA and the AFA will bring together the two largest associations that are doing the same things, there is more rationale for a merger there."

If the merger does not get the 75% backing required from members to go ahead, Anderson says the AFA will continue to stand alone.

"If members do not support this, and we will certainly be working very hard to explain to them why we believe this is in their best interest, but if it does not go through, then the AFA will stay standalone and we will continue to do what we have been doing," he said.

"But we would need to very carefully design our organisation to operate within the reduced scale that we would have."

Further, it was confirmed yesterday that the chosen designation for the new entity will be the CFP. Anderson says only a handful are still doing the FChFP due to the significant drop-off prompted by FASEA.

"Ever since the FASEA education reforms came into effect in 2019, the highest priority for advisers has been the Graduate Diploma required," he said.

"There was no longer a focus on professional designations; that's a phenomenon that has been experienced across most of the professional associations, advisers are time-poor when they do study they need to study what is most important."

He highlighted that the FChFP and the Chartered Life Practitioner were assessed to give credit towards the completion of the Graduate Diplomas, a good incentive for people to finish what they had started.

"It's been going on for three and a half years so there are very few people who are left in that process and still there are many who need to complete the study currently required," he said.

He said the CFP being established for the longest was a reason to make it the chosen designation; "We have had around 500 people complete the FChFP, in its previous year the CFP financial statements revealed some 5000 people had completed it."

"It doesn't make sense to have two live comparable professional designations."

Even so, Anderson explained the AFA still strongly supports those who have done the FChFP and recognise its value.

"The FChFP is different from the CFP because it's more about the management of a financial advice practice rather than the technical knowledge involved in the delivery of financial advice," he said.

"There are subjects in there on marketing and business planning which have contributed great value to those who have done it, those subjects can still be incorporated into the completion of a graduate diploma or a master's of financial planning. So, there's still room for that sort of education to exist.

"But, at this point in time, it's pretty clear that the CFP is the designation to go forward with because of numbers and history."

He concluded that members prioritise the advocacy of their associations, and having a single voice is going to make a real difference.

"We know that the subject of why there are separate associations comes up in our conversations in Canberra and so it will be warmly welcomed by government," he said.

"It's also going to be back to the capacity to deliver services to members and having the scale to do that while holding on to the strong attributes of both organisations that members have come to value."