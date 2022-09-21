The time for change is now: Jones

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones has told the Association of Financial Advisers' THRIVE Conference that now is the time for change in the advice sector.

Appearing via video link on the opening day of the conference, Jones spoke of the Quality of Advice Review and the sweeping changes proposed so far, saying: "Now is the time. We want to ensure we do it properly, we want to ensure we don't just reset the clock on problems we have experienced in the past as well."

"When my predecessor Jane Hume announced the Quality of Advice Review, she had my full support. When I was appointed to this position I met with Michelle Levy and said, 'I want you to continue your work I won't be interfering with it'.

"My north star is always going to be the consumers and ensuring they are well protected."

Jones said consumers' views would inform his response to the recommendations of the Levy inquiry and other processes.

"I am also aware that we have challenges around new people entering the profession and retaining experienced advisers that are already here. We have some processes on foot to fulfill the commitments I made to you prior to the election," he said.

Jones said the learnings of the Hayne Royal Commission cannot be forgotten but added that if regulations are in place, it's important to understand the reasons behind them and if there are better ways.

"I won't be talking about the outcomes of the review, but I am giving a pretty clear idea of the prism through which I'll receive the final recommendations," he said.

AFA national president Sam Perera asked the minister how to best strike the balance between higher education standards to safeguard the profession while also ensuring fairer treatment for existing advisers.

"Some people may say it's gone a little bit too far with your experience pathway," Perera comments.

Jones replied: "I think we've got the right balance; we haven't set the bar too low or too high. I think after 10 years in the industry you should apply the sort of knowledge and experience necessary to provide advice as required. We are going to stick to what we promised before the election."

"On the new entrants and the issue of education, frankly I have an open mind. I have had issues put to me by different segments of the profession."

Jones added that people in the risk space, insurance and brokerage markets have made propositions.

"I think some valid comments and representations have been made. We are consulting so let that run its full course," he added.

On the subject of changes to professional standards, Jones said some people might say things are "hunky dory" and there's no need for change.

"I suspect that won't be the answer so let's look at what comes back and the complexity that is recommended," he said.

He added that if the changes are simple and won't incur a significant legislative burden, they could be looked at "as soon as possible."

He added that it's more important to regulate according to the risk.

"Greater regulation for greater risk, to which I would add if we have been doing stuff in the name of consumer protection and it's neither providing a benefit to consumers but providing enormous bureaucratic red tape with no benefit then we should seriously ask ourselves why we are doing that," Jones said.

Jones was also questioned as to whether falling adviser numbers would see super funds, banks and insurers considered to provide some form of advice and plug the gap - something that has been proposed by Michelle Levy already.

"There are inherent problems involved with vertically integrated instructions, manufacturing a product and then employing or providing a commission for its sale," he said.

"If you were to go down that path you would have to have significant regulatory and government protections in place, and I have not turned my mind to whether that is possible or not.

"For us to just open this whole thing up and revert to what it was like previously, I think there would be significant resistance to that proposition not just from the government but from Parliament House at large."