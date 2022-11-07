Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

The future of defined contribution asset allocation

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 7 NOV 2022   12:43PM

Strategy discussions around defined contribution workplace saving tend to focus on plan design and engagement but questions of asset allocation are also critical, according to a discussion summary of the most recent Jasper Forum.

The Forum was led by Australian Retirement Trust head of asset liability management Brnic van Wyk, Putnam Investments' Mike Dullaghan, DCALTA's Jonathan Epstein, Aon's Rick Jones, Morningstar's Aron Szapiro, and Utrecht University PhD candidate Jorik van Zanden.

In the discussion wrap-up, JM3 Projects principal John Mitchem said target date funds' glide paths have dominated defined contribution savings in the US and Canada, whereas in the UK and Australia, balanced funds are the norm.

While asset allocation strategies in defined contribution plans have been long debated, the summary questions whether it would be a good idea to introduce private market assets into US 401(k)s as has successfully been the case in the Australian super system.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

To date, target date funds have been the norm in the US 401(k) system, growing to comprise of $3 trillion in assets under management (AUM) which equates to 62% of defined contribution AUM.

However, Mitchem noted that the US glide path is just a simple mix of stocks and bonds, varying by age.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

So, regardless of how popular target date funds might be, he considered whether new asset allocation technologies will render this collective investment scheme irrelevant, likening it to a Walkman about to be overtaken by the fintech equivalent of an iPhone.

In Australia, while super funds have never used glide paths like the US target date fund, Mitchem said they are exploring a glidepath formulation that would take the American standard of age-based retirement target dates and add a second factor, accumulated savings.

"Using two factors, plan sponsors will be able to blend age and savings size into a single data point that would place individual workplace savers onto a matrix that compares their retirement preparation to that of other workers.  Total savings as compared with savings of others of the same age allows for personalisation in a way that single factor target date funds cannot," Mitchem stated.

He also cited the structure of Australian super system itself for driving innovation.

As Australian super funds are independent entities competing against each other for savers, innovation is encouraged. Without encumbering US regulations like the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) that holds the executive leadership of 401(k) sponsoring companies personally liable for fiduciary compliance, super schemes are more freely able to innovate based upon their best scientific, academic, and legal understanding, Mitchem said.

"While participants have traditionally been defaulted into a single balanced allocation, ever since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, strategists have been contemplating personalisation. The thinking now is that super funds need to offer savings options tailored to individual risk tolerances and retirement timelines," he said.

Although this requires the application of extraordinary data oversight, absent total personalisation built around total knowledge of investor characteristics and financial assets, individual investors in pooled savings plans will always encounter differing degrees of optimality, he added.

Meanwhile on setting asset allocations in volatile markets, the summary reported that over recent decades the US 401(k) system and Australia's superannuation have grown during an accommodative market, characterised by falling interest rates, rising beta equity, and robust growth in residential real estate.

But a combination of rapidly declining valuations amid inflation and rising interest rates has raised difficult questions.

"Across the years of defined contribution workplace savings, investment strategies have directed worker savings into equity markets in the knowledge that equities outperform over the long term.  The risks associated with these allocations have been mitigated through allocations to balanced funds and target date fund's that use fixed income instruments as a counterweight to equities. But is this best strategy?" Mitchem said.

He remarked that Australian super allocation strategists are undertaking a more wide-ranging inquiry than US counterparts.

"Superannuation investment strategists are asking fundamental questions that the Americans don't seem to be asking," Mitchem said.

"For example, why develop a 60/40 portfolio at all when workplace savings are a multi-decade investment strategy and equities, over long terms, always outperform bonds?  This is a particularly acute question in 2022, when bond yields are rising.  Why not just have a 100% equity portfolio or a blend of public and private equity?  Or a blend of public and private equity cascading into a tontine late in the glide path rather than into fixed instruments that routinely underperform?"

Read more: USDefined contributionSuperannuationJasper ForumEmployee Retirement Income Security ActJM3 ProjectsJohn MitchemAustralian Retirement TrustBrnic van WykMorningstar
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia among top 10 financially inclusive markets: Research
MFS names global fixed income investment chiefs
Koda Capital, Redwood merge
Quantifying the value of a financial adviser
Members stick with dud super funds
US state public pensions fragile: Report
Financial stability risks escalate: RBA
Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodian
MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009
Super education is professional development: ART

Editor's Choice

The future of defined contribution asset allocation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Strategy discussions around defined contribution workplace saving tend to focus on plan design and engagement but questions of asset allocation are also critical, according to a discussion summary of the most recent Jasper Forum.

Equipsuper investment chief on re-energising his team

ELIZABETH FRY
Equipsuper chief investment officer Andrew Howard says the revamp is the culmination of a six-month drive to get the right people in place.

Packhorse lists cattle stations for sale

CHLOE WALKER
Packhorse Pastoral Company has listed a portfolio of three large stations for sale, following the passing of its co-founder Tom Strachan earlier this year.

Thematic ETP launches lag funds flow

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
New research shows it takes about 15 months for new thematic products to launch after a change in funds flow patterns.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.