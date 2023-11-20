TelstraSuper looks to Rest for portfolio manager

TelstraSuper has recruited a new portfolio manager to cover the infrastructure sector.

Owen Lewis joins from Rest where he spent the last four years.

This is a promotion for Lewis who worked as an analyst at the superannuation fund for retail workers.

He earlier worked as a consultant at EY and a transport analyst at Veitch Lister Consulting.

The super fund said Lewis is not replacing anyone - that he is taking on a new role that expands the alternatives and real assets team.

"We're delighted that Owen has joined our team," TelstraSuper head of alternative investments and real assets Kate Misc said.

"We are confident that Owen's experience in origination, asset management and portfolio construction will add tremendous value to our members, in our expanding infrastructure portfolio."

This article first appeared in Industry Moves.