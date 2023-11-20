TelstraSuper looks to Rest for portfolio managerBY ELIZABETH FRY | MONDAY, 20 NOV 2023 12:42PM
Read more: TelstraSuper, infrastructure, Rest, Owen Lewis
TelstraSuper has recruited a new portfolio manager to cover the infrastructure sector.
Owen Lewis joins from Rest where he spent the last four years.
This is a promotion for Lewis who worked as an analyst at the superannuation fund for retail workers.
He earlier worked as a consultant at EY and a transport analyst at Veitch Lister Consulting.
The super fund said Lewis is not replacing anyone - that he is taking on a new role that expands the alternatives and real assets team.
"We're delighted that Owen has joined our team," TelstraSuper head of alternative investments and real assets Kate Misc said.
"We are confident that Owen's experience in origination, asset management and portfolio construction will add tremendous value to our members, in our expanding infrastructure portfolio."
Related News
Editor's Choice
TelstraSuper looks to Rest for portfolio manager
Product modernisation will strengthen retirement outcomes: FSC
ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate
Bell Financial Group welcomes group head of sales
|Sponsored by
La Trobe Financial announce global asset management strategy
La Trobe Financial launch a US Private Credit product developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley for Australian wholesale investors.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?
Edwina Maloney
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED