TelstraSuper launches option, retirement tool

TelstraSuper has unveiled several features for its younger and older membership that include a new option and retirement planning tool, and enhancements to its self-managed investment platform.

The new High Growth option comprises 90% growth and 10% defensive assets that invest in technology and early-stage companies from Australia and overseas.

"Importantly, while the High Growth option has a larger allocation to listed equities compared to our other pre-mixed options, it also has a higher allocation to private markets, which cannot easily be accessed directly by members," TelstraSuper chief investment officer Graeme Miller said.

"We expect this new investment option to be particularly attractive to younger members who have plenty of time to ride out the ups and downs of more volatile investments."

High Growth aims to outperform CPI + 4% (for Accumulation and RetireAccess Transition to Retirement members) and CPI + 4.5% (for RetireAccess income stream members).

"We know that many of our members - especially our younger members - want exposure to long term growth and want part of their super to be invested in the technologies that will shape our future," said Miller.

For the older members, Retirement Lifestyle Planner estimates how much income they can earn at retirement and projects their superannuation balance.

It calculates the impact of investment changes and lump sum withdrawals, or extra contributions made, and if a member is entitled to the Age Pension.

Retirees can estimate if they are on track to achieve their lifestyle goals and see what impact different scenarios could have on their super balance, Miller said.

Separately, members can now transfer Direct Access investments from accumulation to a retirement income stream account without the need to selldown or repurchase shares and exchange-traded funds (ETF) investments. This excludes term deposits, which need to mature to be transferred to a retirement income stream account.

A member's entire Direct Access investment balance must be transferred across as partial transfers are not allowed.

There are now also 17 new ETFs available on the Direct Access platform, bringing the total number in the menu to 49.